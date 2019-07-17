Menu
Vote for Ipswich's best dressed baby.
69 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's best dressed baby

Greg Osborn
17th Jul 2019 4:17 PM
COMFY onesies, rockin' frocks, cute dungarees and trendy bow ties.

These were just some of the snappy outfits your babies were struttin' when we put out a call on Facebook for photos of Ipswich's cutest baby.

The response was so overwhelming - we received more than 300 pics - we decided to expand the gallery to include more categories including the baby with the cheekiest smile; the city's best dressed bub; the tot sporting the best hat, bow or accessory; the town's biggest poser; and a special category for our little battlers.

No doubt you've already seen the gallery and the vote for the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

If your tot missed out here, don't be glum, there's another chance for glory with our second poll - 69 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for the best dressed baby in Ipswich.

Click on the poll below, it will open in a new window. Click on the photos and read the captions. When you're done looking, select your favourite best dressed baby and then vote.

Once we've tallied the results, we'll publish a story about the winners in the paper and online.

 

