Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Government's COVIDSafe app has 'faded from people's attention'
News

$6.7 million COVIDSafe app an expensive failure

by James Campbell
28th Mar 2021 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's failed COVIDSafe tracing app has been downloaded more than seven million times but has identified only a handful of cases of coronavirus - and it's still costing taxpayers $100,000 a month.

The app, trumpeted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a "tool we need to get back to normal as much as we can" when it was launched last April, has so far cost the Digital Transformation Authority $6.7 million, a Senate committee was told on Thursday.

The COVIDSafe app has so far cost $6.7 million but identified only 17 cases.
The COVIDSafe app has so far cost $6.7 million but identified only 17 cases.

Despite the time and money put into creating the app and encouraging Australians to use it, the Senate was told in October it had identified only 17 cases and 80 close contacts of COVID-positive people in NSW.

The DTA told parliament on Thursday that in addition to the $100,000 a month Australians were paying to keep the failed app going, another $200,000 a month was being set aside by the authority in case it needed to make any changes to COVIDSafe.

Development of the app cost $5.8 million and roughly $900,000 has been spent hosting it.

Labor's spokesman on government services Bill Shorten said the app "is an absolute waste of space on people's phones".

He said the government had now confirmed keeping it going was a $3.6 million blowout.

Originally published as $6.7 million COVIDSafe app an expensive failure

covidsafe app editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council won’t buy bushland earmarked for housing

        Premium Content Council won’t buy bushland earmarked for housing

        Council News Ipswich councillors have made the “difficult” decision not to purchase bushland in the city’s east which has been earmarked for residential development for close to 50...

        Station upgrades signal end for half-century old lifts

        Premium Content Station upgrades signal end for half-century old lifts

        News Ipswich train station is set for long overdue improvements this year

        Memorabilia to be sold, some items returned to Pisasale

        Premium Content Memorabilia to be sold, some items returned to Pisasale

        Council News Close to 150 pieces of sporting memorabilia owned by Ipswich City Council and...

        Easter meet off after Harry stayed on to plan major events

        Premium Content Easter meet off after Harry stayed on to plan major events

        Motor Sports Dedicated official to extend service at Willowbank Raceway with Winternats and Qld...