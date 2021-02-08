$6600 fine, car impounded after driving 152km/h past police

BEHIND the wheel of his Holden Commodore, Niel Scott passed a police patrol car at speed.

Despite its sirens and flashing lights he drove at speeds reaching 152km/h and failed to stop.

Scott was pursuing an Audi driver he said cut him off, an Ipswich court heard when he was sentenced on Friday.

His Commodore was impounded soon after, and he’s now been fined $6672 for evading police.

Niel Allan Scott, 24, a professional truck driver from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and evading police.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Scott had posed a very real risk to other drivers.

Sgt Molinaro said he was recorded travelling at 152km/h on the Ipswich Motorway before the Warrego Highway turn-off.

His Commodore was seen veering in and out of traffic.

Police tried unsuccessfully to intercept him for a distance of 1.37km but Scott evaded the officers.

Police later came upon his Commodore in Booval being driven at a speed of 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Sgt Molinaro said the car went through a red light.

When later spoken to Scott was issued with an immediate high-speed suspension and his white Commodore impounded.

Sgt Molinaro said he had previous offences for high speed driving, not having proper control of a motor vehicle, and being a driver involved in a crash did not comply with his duties.

“The community is entitled to have protection from his demonstrated appalling driving,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“It shows blatant disregard to the community, other road users and to police.

“It was calculated and lengthy.”

Police sought a jail penalty of nine to 12 months with Sgt Molinaro saying he should actually serve the required penalty of 50 days jail for evading police.

Defence lawyer David Fitzgerald said Scott works as a professional truck driver for his brother up to 80 hours a week.

He has a child and his fiance is again pregnant.

Just days before the incident Scott had received some troubling news that he found personally challenging and this had been on his mind at the time.

Scott had also lost his previous employment in a mine due to COVID-19.

“He instructs that the Audi driver cut him off at speed and he became frustrated and did pursue the car to get its details,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“He should not have been driving at those speeds and should have let the Audi go on its merry way.

“Unfortunately he did the wrong thing.”

Mr Fitzgerald said Scott did notice the police sirens at the Warrego Highway turn-off near Dinmore but was “very flustered”.

He said the incident was not his usual character.

Scott had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program and sold his other vehicles to avoid any temptation to drive.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the offences occurred at 10.30pm on the Ipswich Motorway and Scott now had 10 speeding offences on his record.

She said police facts show he was weaving in and out of traffic causing other drivers to brake, and went the wrong direction at speed on a roundabout at Dinmore that could have had disastrous consequences.

She said road crashes had a ripples affect across the broader community, and for emergency responders called to tragic events.

“Clearly it was a serious and dangerous operation of a vehicle,” Ms MacCallum said.

She noted his letter of apology to the court, and that he now has insight into his driving behaviour.

Ms MacCallum fined Scott $6672.50 for evading police and ordered that he complete an 18-month supervised probation order.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

