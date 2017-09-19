$65m Centenary Highway upgrade to ease congestion

The Palaszczuk Government has announced it will spend $65 million on an upgrade of the Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced her government will spend $65 million to transform one of South East Queensland's busiest intersections.

The Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway has been a topic of contention for many years, with the announcement expected to be music to the ears of many commuters travelling through the Western corridor each day.

The Premier said the upgrade would improve safety and cut travel times for drivers in the Centenary suburbs, Ipswich, Springfield and beyond.

"Every day 85,000 vehicles use the Centenary Motorway and 35,000 use Sumners and Monier Roads,” the Premier said.

"This upgrade, which will also create 50 jobs, will reduce congestion on the daily commute, and cut travel times for 5,500 heavy trucks that use this interchange daily, improving freight connections and supporting local businesses.”

Acting Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Steven Miles said the upgrade would have flow on benefits through much of Brisbane's transport network.

"The upgrade will include the installation of two signalised intersections to replace the existing roundabouts and construction of a new two lane eastbound bridge, with active transport options including cycle lanes, shared paths and crossings,” Mr Miles said.

A map showing planned upgrades at the Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway. Amy Hunter

"This is the closest city-bound interchange to the Ipswich-Centenary Motorway intersection, so easing congestion at Sumners road has far-reaching consequences.

"It also improves connectivity to Darra train station through reduced bus travel times. That benefits passengers travelling towards Ipswich, Springfield or Brisbane.

"The new interchange will also improve cycle paths for the thousands of commuters who use the Centenary Bikeway, further promoting active transport.”

RACQ Executive General Manager Advocacy Paul Turner welcomed news of the government commitment.

"The Sumners Rd intersection is consistently a choke point for those travelling along the Centenary Motorway,” Mr Turner said.

"It can't come soon enough- our most recent RACQ travel times survey shows during the August morning peak, motorists slowed to just 30km/h from Sumners Road to Dandenong Road,” he said.

"This intersection upgrade will help to ease congestion, but it's not the only solution required.

"We'll continue to advocate for improvements to this road, including calling for upgrades to the Centenary Motorway Bridge to make it eight lanes and associated enhancements along the route from Legacy Way to the Ipswich Motorway.

"We also need to be looking at alternative routes to the Centenary Motorway to tackle congestion long term.”

LNP Member for Mount Ommaney Tarnya Smith said while she was happy many people would benefit from the upgrade, she said the Government had failed to consult local businesses on the impact of the work.

"The Sumners Road Interchange has been number the one issue since the 2009 upgrade to the area and we have consistently fought for this to happen since then,” Mrs Smith said.

"We were always going to announce this as one of our plans once an election had been called and we have done that today.

"At the end of the day the residents will be the big winners of this congestion busting, but in the Premier's haste this morning, none of the businesses located at the interchange were consulted, so the businesses were completely blindsided and obviously have a lot of questions about how this will affect their future.”

Works for the project are expected to commence within 12 months, following the completion of design and tenders for construction.

Construction of the upgraded interchange is then expected to take two years to complete, weather permitting.