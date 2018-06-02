$650,000 park open for play

Corbin McGuire, Harry Brown and Brandon McGuire Enchanted Woods park in Forest Ridge in Springfield.

Corbin McGuire, Harry Brown and Brandon McGuire Enchanted Woods park in Forest Ridge in Springfield. Rob Williams

FOR young mum Ainsley Brown having a brand new park across the road is great news.

Yesterday her son Harry, with friends Brandon and Corbin McGuire experienced Springfield Rise's brand new Enchanted Woods Park which opened this week.

The 0.5ha park includes a viking swing, picnic area including picnic shelter, story telling chair, concrete castle play structure and is partly fenced.

Ms Brown and her fellow mum Sophie McGurie were impressed with the park, their sons not wanting to leave.

Lendlease has invested $650,000 in the Enchanted Woods park which has been designed as an outdoor classroom with imaginative play and they invite nearby schools to bring students to the park for story time, exploration and active play.

Enchanted Woods park in Forest Ridge in Springfield. Rob Williams

It features a King Arthur inspired sword in the stone, a totter bridge, scramble net and shade sails.

It is located on the corner of Grand Ave and Springfield Rise Blvd and is the first of 13 new parks in the area to open.

Recently plans for another new park on Grand Ave were submitted to council by Lendlease.

Those plans include a unique playground with bridges, a slide, basket swings, balancing logs, barbecue facilities and rest rooms.

Backing onto Spring Mountain Conservation Park and Mountain Creek the plans include a lookout.

While about 80 trees will be removed plans show they will all be replaced. Shrubs and ground cover will also be planted.

When complete Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain will include more than 50ha of open space, 13 parks and the districts biggest sporting fields.