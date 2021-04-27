Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
News

65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

by Natasha Emeck
27th Apr 2021 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The United Kingdom's largest Royal Navy warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will travel to the Indo-Pacific region in May, leading the largest naval and air task force to leave the UK in a generation.

It fleet will include eight fast jets, six Royal Navy ships, a submarine and 14 naval helicopters.

The UK government said HMS Queen Elizabeth will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea.

The deployment is expected to last about six months and visit more than 40 countries.

Guy Boekenstein, who is senior director of defence and national security at Defence NT, said the HMS Queen Elizabeth was also expected to visit Darwin.

"Great news and Darwin looks forward to welcoming the HMS Queen Elizabeth and other elements of the task force during the deployment," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

Originally published as 65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

darwin defence force war ship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dilapidated transit centre to be put up for sale

        Premium Content Dilapidated transit centre to be put up for sale

        Politics The run-down facility has served as little more than an eyesore in the CBD since the 2011 floods

        Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Premium Content Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Basketball Bullets basketballer eager to give back helping Ipswich Force team in exciting NBL1...

        Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        Premium Content Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        News The state’s council watchdog said it would ‘revisit’ investigations put on hold...

        Man who slapped cop ‘needed to vomit’

        Premium Content Man who slapped cop ‘needed to vomit’

        News A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer under somewhat unusual...