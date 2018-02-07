$65,000 bull tops Big Country Brahman Sale

Fenech Brahmans FBC Felix Manso topped the Big Country Brahman Sale at $65,000. He was purchased by Lancefield Brahmans.

THE Big Country Brahman Sale marked off their silver anniversary with a bang as the auction broke previous records.

The two-day sale, which was held in Charters Towers in North Queensland, had a sale average of $9025, which surpassed last year's recording breaking sale by 2 per cent.

McCaffrey Australian Livestock Marketing principal Ken McCaffrey has been involved with the auction since the first sale in 1994.

In the 90s during the inaugural sale, their top-priced bull went under the hammer for $1200.

This year, stylish sire FBC Felix Manso 924/1 topped the sale at $65,000 when sold to Lancefield Brahmans.

The 36-month-old bull was sired by FBC Megatron Manso.

As Mr McCaffrey has been in the game for many years, he said he knew when Felix walked into the yards bidders would light up.

"He is a high-quality sire, and is backed up with good genetics," he said.

The sale had a 93 per cent clearance and buyers travelled from Queensland, the Northern Territory and New South Wales.

As well as marking off 25 years, the Big Country Brahman Sale reached another milestone, surpassing $30 million for the total proceeds grossed and processing 6000 lots.