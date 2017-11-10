Menu
650 new car spaces for Springfield train station

Labor candidate for Jordan Charis Mullen announces $44million for the Springfield Central railway station.
Myjanne Jensen
by

LABOR'S candidate for Jordan has offered a tantalising pre-election sweetener to voters frustrated with parking dramas at Springfield Central train station.

Charis Mullen said the Palaszczuk Government will spend $44 million to create an additional 650 car spaces if re-elected, bringing the total car park capacity to 1100.

Ms Mullen started a petition earlier this year to lobby for funding and said she was pleased to let the community know their calls had been answered.

"It's been really clear for a while that the community has been wanting the additional car parking here to deal with the pressure of growth in this area," Ms Mullen said.

"I think people love the train but they've been a bit frustrated by the Park'n'Ride facilities and I've had hundreds of signatures here every day.

"This is a big win for the local community and will mean we'll have less cars on the road and commuters will get home sooner.

"Park'n'Ride facilities are crucial to our transport network and allow locals to connect with public transport while avoiding congestion and expensive inner city parking.

"The Department of Transport and Main Roads will work with Springfield Land Corporation and Ipswich City Council on the planning, design and exact location of the facility."

Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad said the upgrades were critical for the public transport network.

"As southeast Queensland's population continues to grow, Labor is committed to taking more cars off the road and encouraging locals to use public transport," Ms Trad said.

"We know how important a reliable and efficient public transport network is to commuters and we have been listening.

Commuters currently come from not only the Greater Springfield area, but also from surrounding areas and beyond which has put extreme pressure on the parking facility, forcing cars to spill out on the grass area surrounding the station.

