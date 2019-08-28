65-y-o woman who yelled abuse at police 'disgraceful'

The magistrate said the police were just trying to do their jobs.

A 65-YEAR-OLD woman who yelled abuse and swore at police officers "simply trying to do their jobs" had acted "disgracefully", a Toowoomba magistrate told her.

Police had arrived at a Harristown residence on August 2 looking for a "wanted person" and instead were confronted by Ivy Bertha Washington, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

Told to keep out of the way, Washington became obstructive and verbally abusive toward police, repeatedly calling them "c***s", police prosecutor Nicola Prince said.

After police arrested the wanted person who was handcuffed, she had continued her abuse to the point she threw a plastic bottle of cola on the ground which smashed and splashed drink onto a police officer.

Told that constituted assault police, Washington had said "Well he needed a shower", Ms Prince said.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of assault and obstruct police and to public nuisance.

Duty solicitor Brad Skuse told the court the person being arrested was his client's son of whom she is protective and that she had obviously become upset.

Magistrate Damian Carroll said it appeared the police had been lenient with Mrs Washington and added "a 65-year-old lady carrying on like this is disgraceful".

Mr Carroll fined her $1000.