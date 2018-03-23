Contract for $65m 'congestion busting' upgrade awarded

THE design contract for a congestion-busting road upgrade in Brisbane's west worth $65 million dollars has been awarded to Arup Consultancy.

The State Government has pushed forward with plans to upgrade the Sumners Rd interchange, the closest city-bound interchange to the heavily congested Ipswich Mwy.

Mount Ommaney MP Jess Pugh said in addition to reducing traffic around two of the busiest road connections in Brisbane's south-west, the Sumners Road interchange upgrade would also improve motorist safety.

"This is great news for people who travel through western Brisbane because it will ultimately mean less time spent in the car, and more time spent doing what they enjoy," she said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said because Sumners Road interchange was the closest city-bound interchange to the Ipswich Motorway intersection, easing congestion for commuters there was a priority.

"These works will also reduce bus connection times to Darra train station for commuters as well as improving cycle paths for the thousands of people who use the Centenary Bikeway," Mr Bailey said.

He said the design would include a second bridge over the Centenary Motorway and signalised intersections to replace the roundabouts.

Dedicated crossing facilities and on-road cycle lanes will also be built to link to surrounding bikeways.

Early works are expected to start in late 2018.

More information here.