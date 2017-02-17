$62,000 outdoor gym plans for Lowood

LOWOOD is set to get fit for free.

A 10-piece exercise station could be popping up at Clock Park following service demands from an increasing population, if recommendations before Somerset Regional Council are adopted.

It comes with a price tag of more than $62,000.

"When you have a look at the amount of people who live in the area, I think it would be serviced very well," Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"We've got a fairly young demographic around Lowood and I think the exercise equipment would be very well used."

Minor immediate work is needed at the site to bring turf and trees up to standard while security, fencing, lighting and shade works on the potential agenda down the track.