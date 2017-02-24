32°
62 reasons why Ben Walker loves coaching the Jets

Joel Gould
| 24th Feb 2017 1:24 PM
62 REASONS: Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker is a big fan of the offload, and his side just made 62 of them.
62 REASONS: Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker is a big fan of the offload, and his side just made 62 of them. Rob Williams

THIS is a rugby league story so forgive this indulgence...but what does the number 62 mean to you?

It might be the number of your favourite sexual position.

Or the amount of beers you sunk on the plane on your last trip to Bali.

If you are the romantic type, possibly the 62 roses you gave your girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

But for Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker the number 62 refers to what he loves most about the Jets, and it all relates to flair, fun, enterprise, innovation and faith.

"We had 62 offloads in our trial against Easts on the weekend and they were full of Melbourne Storm players," Walker said.

"We normally do quite a few, but 20 offloads is usually a good score.

"We made six in one tackle at one stage...six genuine offloads.

"It is entertaining. It is great to watch.

"We might have to make 124 next time we play."

Walker said PNG pocket battleship Sebastian Pandia was "on fire" with his offloads.

"I think we might have had the wrong Sebastian last year," he grinned.

"He's replaced himself with the real version this year. He's doing everything.

"He's passing and he's added a chip and chase to his game. He's flick passing.

"We could play him everywhere from fullback to the front-row."

There are those who often say to Walker that 'if you coached in the NRL you'd tone this all down and focus more on ball security'.

But that is 180 degrees off the mark.

"We would even go further than what we do now if we coached in the NRL," Walker said.

"If you don't believe in what you are doing, you are going to fail at it.

"So there is no point in doing what everyone else is doing and fail at that as well.

"You are best off having a crack at what you believe in and know works."

The Tigers beat the Jets 36-16 on the weekend by the way, but the scoreline held no interest to the Jets coaches.

"We don't win trials," Walker said.

"We've won three from 21 in seven years.

"They don't mean anything. They are just there to make a few tackles, get through injury free hopefully and to get some matches.

"Mind you, the teams we have been playing have been taking them seriously.

"You'd think there was a pre-season grand final up for grabs at Laidley. Souths were the same at Greenbank."

So why is trial form irrelevant?

"It is not a losing habit when you lose a trial match. You are running blokes on and off and it is unlimited interchange so teams aren't tiring against you.

"If you went in there and demanded you perform and win, and you were losing, then you would lose confidence.

"But when you go in there to make a few tackles, get tackled and work on stuff...if you lose it doesn't matter."

But what does matter to Walker is doing what you believe in, fine tuning it and expanding on it.

Ben didn't even know the score in last weekend's trial . Didn't care either. The number 62 was what he kept coming back to. Each and every offload was a symbol of what he loves most about the Jets.

*FOOTNOTE: And for those wondering, and we know you were, the QT can reveal after extensive research that the sexual position number 62 is known as either 'the love lock' or 'the proposal' - depending on which manual you consult.

By the looks of it we wouldn't recommend 'the love lock' unless you are an Olympic gymnast or do some extensive stretching down at Jets training first.

Ipswich Queensland Times

