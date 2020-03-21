6000 runs for our Mr Cricket

CRICKET is more than a game for Ipswich sporting guru Wayne Jones.

It’s a lifelong passion.

Jones scored 69 in Centrals Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association semi-final victory to take his career tally to 6026 runs.

The remarkable figure accrued at an average of 27.52 places the 41-year-old 11th on the IWMCA’s all-time run scorer list among some of the region’s greatest exponents.

The Centrals stalwart has amassed 31 half centuries, the ninth most of any player, and he has racked up three tons.

That includes a highest score of 126 not out against Brothers at Limestone Park on November 12 in 2011.

A handy left-arm orthodox spinner, the all-rounder has also taken 149 wickets at 19.68, with career a best of 6/40.

Reaching the 6000-run mark is a testament to his longevity and perseverance.

While he considers his achievement noteworthy, the humble clubman who does not play for personal milestones is just chuffed to be in such esteemed company.

“Only 11 have done it, so it is not too bad in that sense,” Jones said.

“It has been a long journey.

“If you play for that long you are going to get a few records.”

They say ‘cricket is a funny game’ and if you play for any length of time you are sure to encounter many ups and downs.

Having first graced the wicket as a junior at Waysiders in 1988 before cracking that club’s first grade side and debuting as a 15-year-old in 1993, Jones has been through it all.

Early on he was part of some teams which struggled. There were long arduous days in the field but he never considered quitting, turning up year-after-year.

Considered a batsman in his younger days, Jones became more of a bowler in seniors as he was forced down the order.

When the merged Northsiders formed he had to break into first grade again.

“It was amazingly hard as that was one of the best teams ever assembled, probably only behind the Boovall teams of the early 1960s with four state players and Queensland Country bowlers,” Jones said.

From 1996-99 Jones was based at the Tiger’s den before linking with his current club.

Over time the dependable servant’s persistence has been rewarded with recent successes at Centrals., including breaking through for the 2016/17 premiership, the club’s first in 27 years.

Centrals backed up to clinch consecutive titles, with Jones proud to have captained the club which occupies such a special place in his heart to the 2018/19 title.

Reflecting on the successive crowns, he said they meant so much to him because he had watched the team develop from easy beats to premiers in less than a decade after the majority of established players moved on in 2009.

“We got a new coach and reinvested in youth, which included the likes of Luke Barrett, Rhys O’Sullivan and Nick Vellacott,” he said.

“We rebuilt the team again in 2017 after a few retirements left four players from the premiership-winning team. :luckily, we had Scott Barrett as coach who already had a great training regime in place, making it easier for second graders to transition to become regular first graders and premiership winners.”

From 1986-2004 there has been a golden age of Ipswich cricket.

Jones considers himself lucky to have featured in such an illustrious era, during which talents from clubland ascended to play for their state and country.

“All six clubs and every team won the premiership between 1987-1993,” he said.

“To break into first grade you needed to perform week in, week out.”

Given the standard of the competition in his prime and the glut of quality players he has faced, Jones could not stop at one when asked to name his classiest opponent.

“Brian May because of his unrelenting batting,” Jones said.

“Mick Sippel could be destructive on his day.

“Craig Jesberg, David Richardson and Grant Stallard were great competitors.

“Craig Dredge, Greg Schossow and Steve Jensen were very slippery with their pace on their given days.”

An ornament of Ipswich cricket, Jones recently compiled complete statistics for the entire history of the IWMCA first grade competition.

It was a labour of love inspired by the desire to recognise those players, who though deserving, went without accolades in their heyday.

As he nears the end, Jones is happy to be in semi-retirement with his wife and one-year-old child but he says he is still happy to help Centrals leaders Matty Guest and Scott Barrett any way he can.