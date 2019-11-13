600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

THREE hectares of Redbank Plains is being touted for a large housing development as it hits the market.

The properties, 5-6 Gardner St, Redbank Plains is for sale by Karalis Commercial Real Estate in Brisbane and could be divided in up to 600 lots, according to agent Angelo Karalis.

“At the moment it’s subject to council approval for a small lot development,” he said.

“It could be 600 blocks, it all comes down to council approval and exactly what the town planner can come up with for a property developer.

“But we’re seeing a lot of properties in the area that are getting subdivided into house and land packages – just residential sites.”

Together the two blocks measure 2.8ha and have three street accesses, Oliver Drive, Gardner St and Rice Rd with a colonial style home and a lowset brick home already in place.

Mr Karalis said there is potential to build a large townhouse development or multiple house and land packages.

The properties have only been on the market for a short period of time and they have already seen interest from local developers, Mr Karalis said.

“It’s a growing area, Redbank Plains, they’ve got the new school there, St Anne’s, it needs more housing in the area.

“The council have to look at everything, they need more dwellings out there, it’s growing rapidly Ipswich.”