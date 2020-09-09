Menu
600 jobs at JBS Dinmore have been lost.
600 JOBS CUT: Meatworks sheds third of workforce

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Sep 2020 1:44 PM
ABOUT 600 full time jobs have been cut at Australia’s largest meat processing facility.

JBS Dinmore has scaled back its operations, with the company blaming a range of issues impacting livestock supply and market conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meatworks, which is one of Ipswich’s largest employers, was closed for two weeks and workers’ shifts cut by 40 per cent over the past couple of months.

Staff were stood down without pay for a fortnight from August 24 with the plant reopening on Monday.

“This is not a decision we have arrived at lightly,” JBS Australia chief executive officer Brent Eastwood said.

“Already facing a severe livestock supply shortage following an extended period of drought, the COVID-19 crisis has significantly impacted the Dinmore business.

“The situation has been further exacerbated by the market inequity created by the Federal Government’s JobKeeper program.

“The market conditions mean there will be no work for around 600 full time jobs for the foreseeable future.

“However, the difficult but necessary action we’ve taken allows us to preserve 1,150 full time jobs at Dinmore during this challenging period while protecting the long term future of our Dinmore facility and our other Queensland beef processing operations.”

Mr Eastwood said he was aware this decision will impact many families in the Ipswich and greater Brisbane regions.

“We are in the process of engaging directly with our workers, alongside the relevant unions with coverage on site, regarding the impact of the decision and we thank them for their constructive approach to those discussions which are continuing,” he said.

“Where possible, we will be seeking to offer work to those Dinmore team members impacted by the decision in other areas of our business subject to position availability and skill set.

“Dinmore will continue to be both a major employer in Ipswich and Queensland and will remain a major contributor to the local, state and national economy.”

