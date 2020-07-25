Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trains have been suspended in Brisbane this morning, due to a police incident. Picture AAP/David Clark
Trains have been suspended in Brisbane this morning, due to a police incident. Picture AAP/David Clark
News

60 minute delays: All Brisbane City trains suspended

by Isabella Magee
25th Jul 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane train commuters have been warned to expect delay of up to an hour this morning, with all trains suspended in the city and buses being brought in to ferry passengers.

Queensland Police issued an alert on social media about 8am saying buses would be used to move passengers to stations between Albion, Milton and South Brisbane, due to a "police incident".

A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities had been on scene at Fortitude Valley train station since about 6am.

 

 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

 

 

Originally published as 60 minute delays: All Brisbane City trains suspended

brisbane trains queensland rail travel delay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News COVID-19 is changing the way Queenslanders work and play. But while there are some major health, family and lifestyle benefits, it’s being offset by money worries and...

        Child care fee rise in Ipswich ‘well above’ national average

        premium_icon Child care fee rise in Ipswich ‘well above’ national average

        News Parents are no longer being provided with free child care.

        Gang targeted in arrests over assault, kidnapping

        premium_icon Gang targeted in arrests over assault, kidnapping

        Crime Police have arrested a number of alleged Lone Wolf bikies over a ‘vicious and...

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Miracle Babies

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Miracle Babies

        Parenting You've seen our cutest newborns and toddlers, now meet the survivors