Scrape marks on a car at Black Fores. Picture: Ben Harvy
Crime

60 cars scratched and slashed in suburban rampage

by Ben Harvy
6th Nov 2019 9:47 AM
Subscriber only

Up to 60 cars have had their tyres slashed and duco scratched during a wild overnight crime spree at Black Forest.

Residents living on East Ave and many surrounding streets woke to find their vehicles had been damaged sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

One father, who wished to remain anonymous, said his wife's car wouldn't move forward with two flat tyres.

"It's frustrating and annoying, it's pre-planned and they've come out to do it," he told The Advertiser.

"I came out to take the little one to school, I was shocked. My wife was about to leave too, her car just couldn't drive with two tyres slashed.

"My daughter's car was slashed too."

 

A car with a long, deep scratch in the duco. Picture: Ben Harvy
A car with a punctured tyre. Picture: Ben Harvy
Another East Tce resident whose tyre was slashed said he was surprised because the car had been in a driveway off the street.

"It was away behind two unlocked gates, so they must have been determined," he said

He didn't realise the damage until he was driving along Marion Rd and felt the car "go really weird". Then the tyre blew.

Police and Crime Scene investigators are now out in force surveying the damage and reporting incidents of vandalism.

Many cars with slashed tyres had already been fixed, and not reported to police, before the scale of the rampage became apparent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you find your car damaged call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

Police are also appealing for CCTV footage from the area.

