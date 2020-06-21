$6 Woolies hack solves ‘gross’ winter issue

One thing we know about beauty is there's no "one size fits all".

While I might love a cheap and cheerful makeup dupe, someone else might find themselves sensitive to the formula.

Each of us have different skin types, varying concerns and totally different hair.

Which is why this week at The Beauty Diary, I'm doing things a little differently. Instead of hearing product recommendations from moi, I've dived into the make-up bags and skincare cabinets of my news.com.au colleagues to bring you a variety of different hot product tips.

Some of my favourite products have come from people I know. The Laneige Lip Mask that I swear is better than filler was recommended to me by my boss Steph and the Elle Effect Fake Tan I discussed in a column a few weeks ago came from a friend sharing her impressive before and afters on Instagram.

The news.com.au team, including writer Jess Wang, have shared their beauty tips this week. Picture: Supplied

So I begged and pleaded with my newsroom buddies to spill some of their beauty secrets and this column is the result. Enjoy.

BIOSSANCE SQUALANE PLUS LACTIC ACID

Go to bed and wake up with brighter, smoother skin like news.com.au’s Commercial Writer Jessica Wang. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora

Price: $102

Jessica Wang, Commercial Writer, absolutely LOVES this bougie skincare product:

It's quite literally good skin in a bottle and despite the dizzying price tag, I swear it works. I apply it at night and wake up with glowier, brighter and smoother skin. Sometimes there's a slight tingle when I put it on but the squalene makes the product feel really nourishing and hydrating, while the lactic acid eats away any dead skin cells.

For reference I have normal skin that can swing towards the oilier side.

I apply the serum at night, after toner and follow with a light moisturiser if I feel like my skin needs it. When I was using this product in the summer I would just use it as is but now it's getting colder and I feel like my skin needs a bit more hydration.

I'm absolutely dreading the day I have to repurchase this but I only use it two to three times a week and you really only need one pump.

LE TAN 2 IN 1 MITT & BACK APPLICATOR

Single and love to fake tan? No problem. Our Weekend Editor Matt Young has literally got your back. Picture: Supplied

Available at Big W, Chemist Warehouse, Priceline and letan.com.au

Price: $14.99

Matt Young, Weekend Editor, can't live without this total lifesaver:

When you've been slapping on tan for years you tend to ditch the $60 price tag for getting someone else to do it. Why bother when you can tan at home yourself and save those hard earned dollars?

But the only problem when it comes to self tanning - especially for a single - is how to tan those hard to reach areas. The middle of your back is no doubt the least tended to on the human body due to the incredible lengths one must go to reach it.

Introducing the back tan applicator. AKA my tanning saviour. There's a variety of options out there (ModelCo is also a favourite) and it's super simple. I like to use the mousse variety of spray tan as it tends to give the most even spread (shout out Bali Body mousse), and you simply spray a few pumps onto one side of the applicator, then grab two handles at the end of rub the section onto your back, creating an even spread across your body. All it takes is a simple wash of the applicator, allow it to dry, and you're ready for your next glow up. Happy tanning!

AMOLIN BABY NAPPY RASH CREAM

Don’t be put off by its grossness, this far from glam supermarket product is a winter skin saviour, says Finance Editor Alexis Carey. Picture: Supplied

Available at Coles, Woolworths and most chemists

Price: $5.80

Alexis Carey, Finance Editor, swears by this in winter:

It might seem gross - but Amolin Baby Nappy Rash Cream has been my beauty secret weapon for decades.

I pop it over my face and neck before bed when my skin is particularly dry and in need of a pick-me-up and every time I wake up looking dewy, refreshed, hydrated … and maybe even a few years younger.

It is a lifesaver during the winter months when plunging temperatures, wind and indoor heating wreak havoc with my skin and it also works wonders on dry and chapped lips, which has always been a bit of a problem for me.

Not only does it work better than every other moisturiser or skin product I've ever used - including the seriously high-end stuff which I'm always keen to try - it's an absolute steal at just $5.80 in Woolies, and each tube lasts forever. It's also sold at a bunch of other places too.

TATCHA THE WATER CREAM

If you have oily skin, this is the holy grail moisturiser you’ve been looking for explains news.com.au’s resident film and TV critic Wenlei Ma. Picture: Supplied

Available at Mecca

Price: $109

Wenlei Ma, Homepage Editor and TV & film critic, calls this her "holy grail" item:

I used to have oily-combination skin that's definitely veered more towards oily the older I get, which is why the Tatcha Water Cream is my holy grail moisturiser. It provides enough moisture to keep the flakes away while not over-saturating my t-zone with heaviness.

The texture is also light - it spread easily and doesn't require a lot of work - while the delicate scent is fresh and not overwhelming. Even when I'm in too much of a rush for a full routine, or I'm desperately trying to get into bed, it's the one product I never skip on.

KRISTIN ESS SEA SALT AIR DRY SPRAY

In the unfortunate events your house catches fire, this is the item you need to save says news.com.au’s News Editor Kerry Warren. Picture: Supplied

Available at Priceline

Price: $18.99

Kerry Warren, Afternoon News Editor, chooses this as her numero uno:

If my bathroom was burning down and I could only choose one beauty product to save, this miracle spray would be it. I have heaps of super fine hair, which is prone to somehow being both flat and frizzy. A spritz of this through damp hair before a quick blow-dry and my hair has killer volume and texture, without the stiff, stickiness of other salt sprays. In summer, you can even dispense with the blow-dry altogether and leave your hair to air-dry into non-frizzy perfection.

