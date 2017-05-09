6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

AS IPSWICH students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 prepare for day two of NAPLAN testing after completing the language conventions and writing this morning, it's important for parents and teachers to offer their support.

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students and the National Assessment Program (NAP) has offered some helpful tips for parents whose children are undertaking the tests this week.

Thousands of students will complete the reading section of the test tomorrow morning and the numeracy section on Thursday.

We have gathered the six best tips to help your child get through NAPLAN testing as stress-free as possible:

Make sure they get enough sleep

Making sure your child gets enough sleep is vital to make sure they're feeling their best on testing day. Try to make sure they go to bed on time during the week of NAPLAN testing.

Take the pressure off

A bit of stress is normal before any test, however the National Assessment Program (NAP) recommends helping your child prepare for NAPLAN by reassuring them that NAPLAN tests are just one part of their school program, and reminding them on the day to simply try their best is vital. The use of services by coaching providers is not recommended.

Let them know it's not pass or fail

NAPLAN is not a pass-or-fail type test. Individual student performance is shown on a national achievement scale for each test. Each test scale has 10 bands and all year levels are reported on the same scale. Six bands are reported for each year level for each test. One of these bands represents the national minimum standard for students at each year level. A result at the national minimum standard indicates that the student demonstrated the basic literacy and numeracy skills needed to participate fully in that year level. The performance of individual students can be compared to the average performance of all students in Australia.

Give them a good breakfast

Breakfast before learning is ideal every day for students but a nutritious meal before a morning test like NAPLAN will give students doing the test the best start to the day.

Make sure they know what NAPLAN is

NAPLAN assesses literacy and numeracy skills that students have already been learning through the school curriculum. Teachers will ensure students are familiar with the test formats and will provide appropriate support and guidance but asking your child if they have any questions can be a big help. If you have any questions about your child's preparation for NAPLAN, you should make a time to speak with their teacher. Sample questions and a sample writing task are also available on the NAP website.

Don't emphasise the result

Schools will receive NAPLAN reports for their students from mid-August to mid-September, depending on their state or territory test administration authority. The school will notify parents when the reports are being sent home. Try not to place too much pressure on what result your child receives and remind them that they've done their best.

Source: https://www.nap.edu.au/naplan