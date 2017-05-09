24°
News

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

9th May 2017 2:18 PM
NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students.
NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students. Luka Kauzlaric

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS IPSWICH students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 prepare for day two of NAPLAN testing after completing the language conventions and writing this morning, it's important for parents and teachers to offer their support.

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students and the National Assessment Program (NAP) has offered some helpful tips for parents whose children are undertaking the tests this week.

Thousands of students will complete the reading section of the test tomorrow morning and the numeracy section on Thursday.

We have gathered the six best tips to help your child get through NAPLAN testing as stress-free as possible:

  1. Make sure they get enough sleep

Making sure your child gets enough sleep is vital to make sure they're feeling their best on testing day. Try to make sure they go to bed on time during the week of NAPLAN testing.

  1. Take the pressure off

A bit of stress is normal before any test, however the National Assessment Program (NAP) recommends helping your child prepare for NAPLAN by reassuring them that NAPLAN tests are just one part of their school program, and reminding them on the day to simply try their best is vital. The use of services by coaching providers is not recommended.

  1. Let them know it's not pass or fail

NAPLAN is not a pass-or-fail type test. Individual student performance is shown on a national achievement scale for each test. Each test scale has 10 bands and all year levels are reported on the same scale. Six bands are reported for each year level for each test. One of these bands represents the national minimum standard for students at each year level. A result at the national minimum standard indicates that the student demonstrated the basic literacy and numeracy skills needed to participate fully in that year level. The performance of individual students can be compared to the average performance of all students in Australia.

  1. Give them a good breakfast

Breakfast before learning is ideal every day for students but a nutritious meal before a morning test like NAPLAN will give students doing the test the best start to the day.

  1. Make sure they know what NAPLAN is

NAPLAN assesses literacy and numeracy skills that students have already been learning through the school curriculum. Teachers will ensure students are familiar with the test formats and will provide appropriate support and guidance but asking your child if they have any questions can be a big help. If you have any questions about your child's preparation for NAPLAN, you should make a time to speak with their teacher. Sample questions and a sample writing task are also available on the NAP website.

  1. Don't emphasise the result

Schools will receive NAPLAN reports for their students from mid-August to mid-September, depending on their state or territory test administration authority. The school will notify parents when the reports are being sent home. Try not to place too much pressure on what result your child receives and remind them that they've done their best.

Source: https://www.nap.edu.au/naplan

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  education naplan testing

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

  • News

  • 9th May 2017 2:18 PM

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

10 places to spoil mum this Mother's Day

Here's where to spoil mum this week

Support for Ipswich parents using ice 'a major issue'

Support is lacking for parents addicted to ice and their families.

127 Ipswich children at risk of abuse

Local Partners

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firevird a lot to crow about

Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

Refuelling of Super Hornet and building relationships on the agenda

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 Price on...

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

OVER 8 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON TOWNSHIP RIM

166 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

Residential Land YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND ... ALL OFFERS...

YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND BORDERING POPULAR NEW ESTATE ESCAPE the city for peaceful acreage living...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!