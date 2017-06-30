6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

1. Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve

YOU can't beat Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve for a top picnic spot.

This popular spot on the Brisbane River features a lookout, fun a playground with shade sails and a nature based play area.

Adding to the beautiful scenery is a lake for fishing and kayaking and a coffee shop.

There is also a grassed area for games, a picnic area and public toilets.

The spot also features walking tracks and bike paths that will have the children entertained for hours.

The top spot is located on 408 - 492 Mount Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

2. Kholo Gardens

WITH stunning views, public toilets, barbecues and plenty of space Kholo Gardens is a must-see picnic spot.

Set up a spot of the ample grassy areas or get in early and nab a picnic table.

After having a bite to ear. families can choose from five different walking trails, ranging in distance and difficulty or make use of the canoe and kayak access points along the river.

The peaceful gardens are just a short drive from the Ipswich CBD and are located at 243 Riverside Dr, Muirlea.

3. Paperbark flats

HEAD to White Rock Conservation Estate in Redbank Plains if you're after a scenic spot for a picnic.

The area is complete with walking trails and hikes and the lovely Paperbark Flats picnic area is located at 317 School Rd. No pets are allowed.

4. Hardings Paddock

IF YOU want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life Hardings Paddock is the spot for you.

The area is perfect for hiking and a picnic.

It is located just 20 minutes from the CBD.

Hardings Paddock makes a great place to visit, with plenty of bird-watching and hiking tracks of varying length in the adjacent Flinders-Goolman Conservation Reserve.

Some of the trails are also suited to trail bikes and horse-riding.

Access the bushland site via Carmichaels Rd‚ Purga.

5. Queens Park

COMPLETE with picnic tables, a barbecue area, a large playground and beautiful views Queens Park is a popular choice for families during school holidays.

Located in the heart of Ipswich it's long been a popular spot for families to head to for an outdoor picnic.

With a nature centre filled with Aussie wildlife just a short walk away from the picnic area, Queens Park is the perfect choice for families who want a fun day out without spending too much.

Head to 10A Milford Street‚ Ipswich to enjoy everything the park has to offer.

6. Bob Gamble Park

WITH places for kids to play and ample facilities , this spot at River Heart Parklands is an ideal place for a picnic.

There are public toilets, barbecues and plenty of grass and tables to set up a stellar picnic.

There's a 25-metre flying fox so youngsters can practise being Tarzan, and swings suitable for toddlers right up to long rope 'logs' for groups to ride. Add to that the balance beams, forts, wooden totem poles and a bridge across a dry creek bed, and you won't be able to drag the kids away.

Head to 2 Blackall St, Ipswich to check it out.