$6 million spent to keep police officers properly resourced

POLICE officers at six Ipswich stations will be better equipped on the job after close to 3000 body warn cameras were distributed across the state this month.

The $6 million state government project has more than doubled the number of the devices on the ground in round two after 2400 cameras were distributed last year.

Officers at Booval, Goodna, Karana Downs, Lowood, Springfield and Yamanto police stations are among thousands across the state to benefit from the program.

It means there are more than 5000 body warn cameras in use across Queensland from this month.

The cameras are used for serious incidents such as domestic and family violence and alcohol-fuelled violence through enhanced evidence gathering.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said the further roll out of BWC was a significant advancement for the QPS and the new technology would deliver improved performance and services for the community.

"BWC have seen significant benefits to the service, and the community, including saving officers a minimum of 10 minutes a shift, and enhanced evidence gathering and storing techniques," Commissioner Stewart said.

"Extra training will be provided throughout the state with the stage two roll out expected to be completed in December 2017."

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said it was the largest roll out of body worn cameras in Australia and the third in the world

"The government allocated more than $6 million over three years to provide BWCs to our frontline men and women to help keep them safe," he said.

Minister Ryan said in 2016, stage one of the BWC roll out delivered cameras for 26 police stations, 47 road policing units and 13 tactical crime squads within the south-east, central and north Queensland.

"The stage two rollout will see BWC equipment and training rolled out to an additional 142 police stations by December 2017. The deployment of all 5100 BWCs will see this capability delivered to a total of 168 police stations throughout the state," Minister Ryan said.

"This is a significant advancement for the service and will almost double the existing fleet of BWCs.

"Frontline police including general duties officers and specialist police such as Road Policing Command officers, tactical crime units, rapid action and patrols groups benefited from stage one of the BWC roll out, and now we are expanding this across Queensland."