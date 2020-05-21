$6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

A NEW $6 million health precinct is expected to be finished by the end of October, with the developer excited about how it will complement the redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

Work on the Helmsman Invest project, named 11 Bell & 15 East, is well underway and it is expected to be fully completed in five months.

The Friendly Care Pharmacy in Bell St has been relocated to the East St side of the property.

It will be joined by a new Myhealth Medical Centre.

The development will have dual street frontage, a large car park and is close to public transport and other health services.

The pharmacy is set to open next week and the medical centre is expected to follow soon after.

Helmsman Invest managing director Bernard McKeering said the chance to be positioned in a "prime location" with Ipswich City Council's $250 redevelopment of the CBD taking shape was too good to turn down.

Artist’s impression of 11 Bell & 15 East development.

"We were really attracted to the area with the Ipswich Central development opposite," he said.

"There are going to be somewhere in the order of 1000 professionals coming in.

"These factors excite us. This is going to be a significant part of the western corridor in the long term.

"The catalyst for growth in the area is Ipswich Central and developments like ours adds to that."

The development will also include a 2,000sqm space available for lease on top of the medical centre and pharmacy, which is likely to be used as office space or for other health services.

"We are hopeful that we get interest from both the private sector and State and Federal Governments," he said.

"Employment services and education is another target tenant group we would welcome."

Mr McKeering said Helmsman Invest had its eye on a number of other sites nearby.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Phil Bell said the project was a "significant investment" to the CBD.

"(It) will bring vibrancy and energy to Bell St which will be truly transformational," he said.

"I welcome Helmsman Invest's commercial confidence in the future of our city and look forward to celebrating the success of this outstanding project in the future."

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding toured the construction site last week.

"This is a significant private investment that will help transform the Ipswich CBD for the better," she said.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Phillip Bell, Helmsman Invest managing director Bernard McKeering and Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding.

"Not only is it improving our city's current health care facilities, it will likely help attract more services to the area as demand for health care and social assistance continues to expand in Ipswich.

"As we continue to wade through uncharted territory with the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to keep looking to the future and working towards getting Ipswich back open for business.

"Council is actively working with the local business community to attract more quality businesses to the Ipswich CBD."