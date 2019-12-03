Six families need your help as appeal wraps up

THE overwhelming support from local businesses, schools and community groups to help the Queensland Times' Christmas appeal has resulted in almost all of our families being 'adopted'.

With just over a week until the appeal finishes, Adopt-A-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes is hoping more businesses and individuals will come on board to 'adopt' the final six families before the appeal wraps up on December 6.

FOR A FULL LIST OF FAMILIES WHO NEED YOUR HELP THIS CHIRSTMAS, CLICK HERE

"There has been such an overwhelming response to the appeal which just shows how generous the people of Ipswich really are," Ms McCoombes said.

"I am extremely grateful to every single person that has called or emailed to inquire about the appeal.

"I am also thankful to the many generous businesses, schools and community groups that have generously adopted multiple families.

"I am both hopeful that we can have these remaining families adopted by the time the appeal finishes in December."

All hampers will need to be delivered to the individual charities on your information sheet between December 9-13. They will then be delivered to the families in time for the festive season.

A full list of families that need your assistance is included and is updated every day. It is best to talk to Karen directly regarding the remaining families as some might be adopted throughout the day.

Phone Karen McCoombes on 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au if you are able to help.