$5m park unveiled as newest child-friendly destination

ECCO Ripley's new $5 million plus park will stake its claim as the region's newest recreational venue when it is officially launched at the ParkAlive community event on the weekend.

A new land release announcement for Ecco Ripley's Lighthaven neighbourhood will be announced at the ParkAlive community event along with the unveiling of the new Sekisui House display homes.



The new park will be the centrepiece of the 10 hectares of parkland and green open space connecting residents of Ecco Ripley's newest neighbourhood, Lighthaven.



The free ParkAlive community event will be held from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, August 12, with the aim of promoting healthy outdoor living to Ripley residents and the greater Ipswich region.



Back again for another year is the ever-popular Ipswich Jets Footy Clinic, while representatives from the Brisbane Bullets and Netball Queensland will also be on hand to meet budding young sports stars and provide them with shooting skills demonstrations and a ball skills session.

New park at Ecco Ripley to be opened this week. Rob Williams





Yamanto Police will also be part of the day at the learn-to-ride course to provide lessons on bicycle and road rules.



"This is a major milestone for Ecco Ripley and the broader Ripley region, and it meets our commitment to creating unique recreational spaces for the community to enjoy," Ecco Ripley development manager Frank Galvin said.



"Ecco Ripley prides itself on its sense of community, and there's no better way to encourage this further than by bringing everyone together for a great day out at the park.





"We've got an exciting day planned, including food trucks, market stalls, face painting, miniature train rides, green cab rides plus competitions and prizes throughout the day, so there's something for everyone."



The Lighthaven parklands have been delivered through extensive community consultation. They are designed to enhance an active lifestyle and as a place to bring together family and friends in relaxed natural surrounds.



"There will be something for everyone with an array of active and passive recreational spaces where residents and community members of all ages can gather to relax, socialise and exercise," Mr Galvin Said.



Resident of Ecco Ripley's newest neighbourhood, Lighthaven, will be no more than 200 metres from enjoying this parkland and green open space.



It's part of Sekisui House's vision for their 194HA Ecco Ripley masterplanned community to commit over 20 per cent of the overall development to parklands and green open space.



