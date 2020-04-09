$5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

SET TO create 15 new jobs for the town and a new benchmark in regional student accommodation standards in Queensland. Roma’s new $5.95 million health student accommodation precinct continues moving ahead.

Woollam Constructions has been awarded the building contract for the project.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said construction works would begin on site in August.

“This precinct will set a new benchmark in regional student accommodation standards across Queensland,” Mr Dick said.

“The build will create 15 new jobs for the town, which is great news for local subbies.

“Woollam Constructions will use many Roma-based suppliers, subcontractors and design consultants to deliver this landmark project for the region.”

The accommodation will feature 20 bedrooms in modern residential pavilions, communal facilities and recreation areas, and will help the South West Hospital and Health Service attract and retain staff in the region.

The precinct will be built in Economic Development Queensland’s Clearview Rise residential estate, near the new $70 million Roma Hospital.

Woollam Constructions Managing Director Craig Percival said the company was thrilled to see the precinct coming to fruition and the economic flow on it would have for the region.

“Woollam is a regional builder and one thing Woollam strives for in all our projects is maximising opportunities for the communities where we work,” Mr Percival said.

“As one of Australia’s oldest building companies, our portfolio covers the design, construction and servicing of aged care communities, hospitals, schools, airports, and community infrastructure across the state.”

Mr Dick said the accommodation would create a sense of community for health students, many of whom would be living away from home for the first time.

“The precinct will have a positive and significant impact on this community, providing a boost to economic activity through construction, improved health services in the region, better social connections, and improved learning opportunities,” he said.

The first intake of students is anticipated to take up residency by mid-2021.

Artist impression of Roma student health accommodation