58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

Lowood Police hand five infringement notices to drivers speeding through school zones (AAP Image/Richard Walker).

Despite continued warnings from police as kids return to the classroom, five drivers have been busted speeding through school zones in Lowood.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said five infringement notices were issued on Thursday, as police actively conducted speed and traffic enforcement around schools.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said a 58-year-old woman from Mount Hallen was caught travelling 96 km/hr through a 60 km/hr school zone.

The female was fined $622 and 6 demerit points for the shocking offence.

A 25-year-old Redbank man was fined $444 and 4 demerit points for driving through a 60 km/hr school zone at 84 km/hr.

A 35-year-old female from Wakerley was caught travelling 81 km/hr through a 60 km/hr school zone.

She was fined $444 and four demerit points.

A 57-year-old female from Forest Lake was issued an infringement notice for travelling 73 km/hr in a 60 km/hr school zone and fined $266 and 3 demerit points.

A 17-year-old female from Tivoli was also busted travelling at 82 km/hr in a 60 km/hr school zone.

She was fined $266 and 3 demerit points.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said Lowood police would like to remind drivers that school zones are back and so are school zone speed limits, and urged drivers to be “extra careful”.

“It is our aim to keep the community safe and will be prioritising our traffic enforcement around the school zones to make sure our kids are safe going to and from school,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

