56-year-old woman ‘shocks’ tradie with her denim shorts

A woman has detailed an “awkward” encounter with a workman who visited her home and was left shocked by her unexpected outfit choice.

A woman has detailed an “awkward” encounter with a workman who visited her home and was left shocked by her unexpected outfit choice.

A 56-year-old New Zealand woman has revealed she's regularly mistaken for someone almost half her age - and still enjoys a glass of wine every night.

Sheena Cole says she often has to explain to red-faced 20-something men that she's been happily married for 25 years when they try to chat her up.

And she says even women often assume she's only in her early 30s - when in reality, she's nearing 60.

The retired marketing manager from Auckland credits her youthful glow to her healthy lifestyle and wearing lots of SPF.

"I'm often mistaken for being younger, but It depends on what I'm wearing and how much makeup I have on," she said.

"For instance, if I'm in my denim shorts with no makeup people assume I'm younger than I am.

"There have been many occasions with young guys using their very best lines to chat me up."

RELATED: Youthful mum gets mistaken for her daughters' sister

Sheena says it can get a bit "awkward" as she knows she's likely to be older than their mums.

"Recently, a tradie came around to hang some art and I mentioned I'd just celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary," she said.

"He was so shocked and asked if I was five when I got married.

"Maybe he didn't expect a 56-year-old to be cruising around in denim shorts."

Despite attributing her youthful skin to 'good genes', Sheena follows a strict beauty regime.

She uses Tretinoin which helps improve the appearance of surface wrinkles and vitamin C serum as well as sunscreen.

"For years I have been asked about the secret to youthful skin. There really is no secret," she said.

"Undoubtedly genetics play a part, both my parents had great skin.

"But the impact of eating healthy food, getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly and wearing sunscreen can't be ignored."

Sheena describes the Tretinoin cream as "a miracle in a jar", adding she wished she had started using it earlier.

"For me, it's as close to a miracle in a jar that you'll get, however, the benefits of sunscreen can't be ignored especially growing up under the scorching New Zealand sun.

"Sunscreen is a daily ritual summer and winter whether it's sunny or cloudy."

Sheena has a healthy and balanced diet, avoiding processed food or sweet treats.

"I rarely eat processed food and avoid anything sugary which is easy for me because I don't have a sweet tooth," she said.

"My food choices are generally healthy because I love fresh produce.

"These days I practise intermittent fasting which has greatly improved my energy levels."

However there's one vice she indulges in evert day - "a nice glass of wine at night".

Sheena says it isn't just her looks which appear younger but mentality too.

"Despite generally looking younger than my age, part of appearing younger is my attitude.

"I really don't know how I am supposed to behave at 56.

"I more or less wear what I like, I have loads of energy and think young to feel young.

"I'm always ready to dance on the table should the opportunity be there."

Sheena has previously had Botox but insists it's something she uses sparingly.

She adds: "As I've gotten older less is more. I like to move my face and show expression.

"My husband often tells me off for pulling a face but at least it moves.

"My focus is more on skin quality, texture and radiance now."

Originally published as 56yo 'shocks' tradie with denim shorts