$55m for tradies, contractors within 50km of Ipswich

Construction of the new Growler Airborne Attack Capability facilities at Amberley is expected to get underway within 12 months.

TRADIES and contractors within a half-hour drive from Amberley have been promised more than $55 million in work.

Construction of the new Growler Airborne Attack Capability facilities at Amberley is expected to get underway within 12 months and 41 tenders have been let to businesses that are within a 50 kilometres radius of RAAF Base Amberley.

The tenders are worth $55.5 million and already 93 roles have been filled worth about $94 million.

The $348 million project needs plenty of support including from some unusual business like bird proofing.

The project needs 41 services as the first in a two-stage tender process including office furniture, white goods and cleaning, structural steel, landscaping and glazing.

Work is expected to start in August with construction happening between February 2018 and October 2018.

A Defence spokesperson said construction of facilities is being undertaken at RAAF Base Amberley, the Army Aviation Centre Oakey and the Delamere Air Weapons Range in the Northern Territory.

"Construction projects conducted by Defence regularly feature the engagement of local contractors to do local work through sub-contracted trade packages as this is synonymous with the principle of value for money, providing clear benefits of drawing support from local businesses where there is the capacity and capability available in the local market," the spokesperson said.

"For the facilities being constructed at RAAF Base Amberley, a total of 93 tenders for various trade packages valued at approximately $94 million have been awarded. Of the trade packages let to date, 41 tenders at a value of approximately $55.5 million have been let to businesses that are within a 50 kilometre radius of RAAF Base Amberley."

Managing contractor Lendlease is calling for the following tenders for the Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Capability Facilities Phase Two.