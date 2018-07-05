Menu
The site of the new Australia Post centre at Redbank Motorway Estate.
550 jobs in new hi-tech Redbank development

Hayden Johnson
5th Jul 2018 3:21 PM

A NEW hi-tech parcel centre to handle the increase in online shopping will be opened by Australia Post at Redbank.  

The 50,000 square metre distribution and sorting centre is due to open by Christmas 2019 and replace the existing centre at Underwood.  

Ipswich City Council Economic Development and Digital City committee chairman Paul Tully welcomed the announcement and the boost in jobs it would provide.  

"This is great news for local jobs with some 550 people needed to run the new centre," he said.   

"It also marks a significant return to Ipswich for the postal and delivery giant since the closure of the Booval Mail Sorting Office some years ago.  

"The new centre will be located at Redbank Motorway Estate in the city's rapidly growing logistics hub."  

The parcel-handling facility will be located in Robert Smith St Redbank opposite the recently announced Rheinmetall defence development.  

"This is an absolute boon for our city," Cr Tully said.  

"The centre will handle up to 40,000 parcels per hour, significantly more than the current Australia Post centre at Underwood.  

"Ipswich is well on the way to becoming one of the biggest logistics hubs in southeast Queensland."    

australia post development paul tully redbank
