54-year-old woman found dead in Springfield Lakes

IPSWICH District detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old woman at Springfield Lakes last night (Monday, July 1).

Police were called to a Mountain Bell Lane address shortly after 10pm where the dead body of a woman was found.

A 59-year-old man, known to the woman, was located at the scene and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

A crime scene has been declared at the house and an Incident Centre established at the Yamanto Police Station.

Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact police.

CRIME STOPPERS 1800 333 000