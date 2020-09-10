Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

51 new COVID cases in Victoria

by Hannah Moore
10th Sep 2020 8:19 AM

 

There have been 51 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria and seven deaths overnight.

Thursday's numbers are a significant decrease from Wednesday, where there were 76 new cases and 11 deaths.

It also tracks well for Melbourne, as new data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Melbourne's 14-day average is on the decline.

The 14-day average for metropolitan Melbourne fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 84.8 on Monday.

If the average of new cases is between 30 and 50 by September 28, the city will be able to move to the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll now stands at 701.

More to come

 

Originally published as 51 new COVID cases in Victoria

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Missing fishermen are alive

      Missing fishermen are alive
      • 10th Sep 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its capacity.

        IN COURT: Full names of 154 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 154 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each...

        Gun, crowbar used in armed robbery of business

        Premium Content Gun, crowbar used in armed robbery of business

        News Police are investigating the armed robbery of a licensed premises in Ipswich...

        Ipswich defensive ‘boss’ to cheer team from sideline

        Premium Content Ipswich defensive ‘boss’ to cheer team from sideline

        AFL Powerhouse defender will perform another valuable role after suffering...