Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car

The 50-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a possible back injury after he collided with a car on the Gold Coast Highway about 5.20am.

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Mermaid Beach this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred when the driver was reversing out of a driveway and struck the cyclist.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital in a stable condition.