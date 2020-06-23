Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding boost for Ipswich bus shelters

        premium_icon Funding boost for Ipswich bus shelters

        News Much needed reno on bus shelters to go ahead in Ipswich

        New program to tackle modern bullying

        premium_icon New program to tackle modern bullying

        News The State Government has committed $1 million to tackle cyber-bullying.

        Locals help out those in need during COVID-19

        premium_icon Locals help out those in need during COVID-19

        News The campaign helping locals to feed those in needy during COVID-19.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day