$500m worth of NBA talent headed to Australia

James Harden has been included in the squad while Steph Curry is yet to commit. Picture: AFP

TEAM USA have selected a formidable 20-man squad boasting 11 NBA All-Stars on a payroll worth almost $500 million ahead of their World Cup warm-up games against Australia and Canada in August.

The likes of James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry have all been named.

However, Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant and Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, who are all competing in the NBA Finals, are yet to declare their availability for the World Cup.

Yahoo Sports in the US are reporting least a couple of these superstars will get invites to join the team, and the question is after a long season will they accept them?

Despite this, Team USA will have phenomenal line-up heading Down Under.

Eighteen of the 20 players boast prior USA Basketball experience, including five players who are US Olympic gold medalists and five players have won FIBA World Cup gold.

Barnes (2016), Davis (2012), Harden (2012), Love (2012) and Lowry (2016) have each captured Olympic gold, while Davis, Drummond and Harden were part of the gold medallist 2014 USA World Cup Team and Gordon and Love were members of the gold medallist 2010 USA World Cup Team.

The 20-man squad will compete at a training camp in Las Vegas from August 5-9.

The camp will help to determine a final 12-man team for the World Cup in China, starting on August 31.

Anthony Davis has won multiple medals with Team USA. Picture: Getty

The Team USA coaching staff features San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

Coach Popovich believes the Team USA squad has enormous potential.

"I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the USA National Team training camp in Las Vegas," Popovich said.

"We've got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility.

"I'm appreciative of commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved.

"Selecting a 12-man team will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to working with all of the players, representing the United States and doing so in a manner that all Americans will hopefully rally behind."

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry celebrates a 3-point shot.

USA Basketball will announce a 'Select Team' in the near future who will also attend the training camp, where it's understood that No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson will be named, providing him with the opportunity to impress and push for selection in the final 12-man World Cup roster.

The Team USA games against Australian Boomers at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on 22 and 24 August and against Canada at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on 26 August is the brainchild of TEG Live.

USA National Team members who are confirmed to participate in the 2019 Las Vegas training camp include:

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

Added to the 2019-20 USA National Team roster and participating in the August USA National Team training camp are:

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)