Expensive horses have been shot at a remote Northern Territory station by members of a sporting shooters’ association.
'Part of our family': Loved horses shot at remote station

by WILL ZWAR
24th Sep 2020 1:53 PM
HUNDREDS of thousands dollars' worth of horses have been shot at a remote Northern Territory station by members of a sporting shooters' association.

Thirty of Killarney Station's best horses, costing about $500,000 in total, were shot by two members of the association on Sunday.

The members did not have permission to shoot in the area from Killarney's managers or directors.

Killarney Station manager Jamie Laurisson said the station's families and employees had been left rattled and dumbfounded.

"It was a mind-numbingly stupid, careless and reckless act," he said.

"The horses were not shot in a humane or professional manner as one would expect from members of a shooters' association.

"The loss of these horses has had a massive impact on staff, management and (the) principles of Killarney station.

"Initially (there was) shock and disbelief, then grief, anger, heartbreak and devastation."

Thirty horses were shot in the incident. Picture: Matt Turner

Mr Laurisson said the station would be seeking compensation, with years' worth of work having been put into breeding and training the horses.

"We are horsemen and women. Horses play a big role in what we do on the job and in our leisure time. They are our loyal hard working mates, and the relationships we had with these horses built from careful breeding and hours of training made them part of our family and special," he said.

"The NT police are investigating the shooting and will do everything they can to bring about justice within the law, if it's deemed a criminal act.

"The company has also engaged a legal team to (pursue) a civil suit on behalf of our staff, in seeking compensation."

Killarney Station is located in Victoria River, almost 600km from Darwin.

It is owned by Jumbuck, one of Australia's largest sheep and cattle producers, which owns about 40,000 head of Brahman cattle at the station.

The station is made up of two leases which together cover 541,100ha - an area of land nearly double the size of Adelaide.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

