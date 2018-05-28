Menu
50,000 free doughnuts, $5 burgers: How to claim them

Emma Clarke
by
28th May 2018 10:00 AM

FIFTY thousand free donuts and $5 burgers are in store for Ipswich foodies as the city's businesses celebrate obscure days dedicated to fast food.

Today is National Burger Day and Ruby Chews at Riverlink Shopping Centre is offering $5 burgers.

The cheap eats are available today only.

Diners can choose from the Ruby Classic, veggie, chicken or bunless.

Ruby Chews general manager Noah Hallaway prior to the store opening. David Nielsen

Meanwhile, on Friday, Krispy Kreme at Redbank Plains has their share of 50,000 free glazed doughnuts in the deep dryer ready for their biggest ever doughnut give away.

Last year Krispy Kreme gave away 30,000 Original Glazed doughnuts on National Doughnut Day but this year they have upped the offering to a record-breaking 50,000 Original Glazed doughnuts.

 

Krispy Kreme is giving away 50,000 free doughnuts. Krispy Kreme

"The most wonderful day of the year for doughnut lovers is upon us, and it's great to join in the celebrations and bring smiles to Aussies once again," Krispy Kreme Australia head of marketing and e-commerce Russell Schulman said.

"There's nothing quite like the taste of our iconic Original Glazed doughnut so we invite Australians to visit one of our 23 stores - including four brand new stores that have opened this year - to kick off their weekends with a smile and celebrate National Doughnut Day."

    Local Partners