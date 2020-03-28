Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

5000 to lose jobs as David Jones closes small-format stores

by Shireen Khalil
28th Mar 2020 3:26 PM

David Jones will close its small-format fashion stores - Country Road,Mimco, Witchery, Trenery and Politix - that will see 5000 staff stood down, according to The Australian.

The Country Road portfolio of 280 stores will remain closed for four weeks.

However, large-format David Jones department stores will remain open.

It comes after jewellery brand Mimco also announced it will also close its physical doors.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

Earlier on Saturday, Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On also made the decision to close nationwide.

From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all Australian Cotton On stores will be temporarily closed.

The Cotton On Group's seven brands (including Typo, Rubi, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Cotton On Kids and Supre) have more than 670 stores scattered throughout Australia - all of which will shut their doors by Sunday night.

The nationwide closures will send the total jobs lost in the retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors this month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to more than 100,000, The Australian reports.

More Stories

coronavirus david jones editors picks job losses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of COVID-19 cases in region doubles in 24 hours

        premium_icon Number of COVID-19 cases in region doubles in 24 hours

        Health Contact tracing is underway for all the new cases.

        Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        premium_icon Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        News Prep photos from 2010 to now still available to purchase

        David Martin favourite to become Ipswich mayor

        premium_icon David Martin favourite to become Ipswich mayor

        Council News Residents are being told it's still safe to vote today.

        Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        premium_icon Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        News What you need to know about voting at the council election