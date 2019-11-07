5000 businesses, residents affected by busy road upgrade

THE design of the Redbank Plains Rd Upgrade Stage 3 (Kruger Pde to Keidges Rd) project is complete and there are some changes for motorists and residents since the concept was released in July 2018.

Ipswich City Council has been out and about talking to residents and businesses likely to be impacted by the changes.

A newsletter (the third to be released for this project) has been distributed to about 5,000 residents/businesses this week.

The project team is also hosting two community information sessions to allow people the opportunity to discuss the project in more detail, at Redbank Plains Town Square, November 7, 2-7pm and November 9, 8am-1pm.

General Manager of Infrastructure and Environment Charlie Dill said council has progressed work on the detailed design and also the timing of the planned works.

He said two key changes involved exit arrangements from Morgan St into Redbank Plains Rd and the timing of construction.

"Motorists are currently able to turn left from Redbank Plains Rd into Morgan St as well as turning left from Morgan Street into Redbank Plains Rd. This upgrade will introduce changes to these arrangements.

"It is expected that motorists will be able to continue turning left from Redbank Plains Rd into Morgan Street. However, motorists will no longer be able to turn out of Morgan Street into Redbank Plains Rd.

"During detailed design it was established that there was not enough sight distance for motorists turning from Morgan Street into Redbank Plains Road, which is a safety issue. Council considered many design options in an attempt to leave the Morgan Street-Redbank Plains Road intersection unchanged.”

Mr Dill said service relocations required for the upgrade will occur from late 2019 until mid-2020.

"Roadworks will then commence during the financial year 2020/2021.”

Redbank Plains Rd is set for upgrades. Contributed

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Why is Council removing the left turn from Morgan St into Redbank Plains Rd?

During detailed design it was established that there was not enough sight distance for motorists turning from Morgan St into Redbank Plains Rd, which is a safety issue. Council considered many design options in an attempt leave the Morgan St-Redbank Plains Rd intersection unchanged.

Extended design domain criteria, installing traffic signals at the intersection and re-grading Redbank Plains Rd were all design solutions investigated before council considered changes to the intersection.

How will I get to Redbank Plains Rd from Morgan St?

With the left hand turn from Morgan Street into Redbank Plains Road closed due to safety concerns, motorists will now enter Redbank Plains Road via Verran Street to the south or Frangipani Street to the north.

Did the construction timing change?

Yes. In June 2019 Council moved to a three-year delivery program for its capital works. This provides time during financial year 2019/2020 to relocate necessary services before road works commence the following financial year.

Will my property be affected?

Council has spoken directly to residents that will have some property impacts as a result of this project. If you feel that you will be impacted or have questions you can contact the project team at IEDprojects@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Why is the roundabout at Kruger Pde being removed?

Under this design the roundabout at Kruger Pde will be removed and replaced with traffic signals. Traffic modelling shows that the Kruger Pde roundabout will run out of capacity in the coming years, with a large increase in traffic volumes expected. Installing traffic signals at this intersection will allow for more vehicles to use the intersection, and also allow for traffic coming from Kruger Pde to enter Redbank Plains Rd more easily and safely. Pedestrians, including school children, will also be able to cross safely at this signalised intersection.

Why are there so many sets of traffic signals in the design?

The traffic signals are required because:

. There needs to be a way for traffic travelling from side streets to enter and exit Redbank Plains Rd safely, particularly as there will be an extra lane of traffic on each side of the road to cross

. The existing roundabout at Kruger Parade will not cope with future traffic volumes, and requires an upgrade to traffic signals

. Signalised intersections allow improved safety for all road users - motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Once construction is complete, the signalised intersections will be coordinated to improve traffic flow along Redbank Plains Rd.

What is happening to the pedestrian crossing that is currently near Morgan St?

The current pedestrian crossing near Morgan St will be removed in the interest of pedestrian and motorist safety. Pedestrians will be able to utilise signalised crossings that will be installed at Shannon St and Kruger Pde.

What about the residents who will no longer be able to turn right into their driveway off Redbank Plains Rd?

Upgrading this road to a four-lane carriageway brings some change. One of those changes is that there will be restrictions on where motorists will be able to turn right across on-coming traffic. There will also be differences in height between the northbound and southbound lanes between Barry Drive and Shannon St, which will require the construction of a retaining wall in the central median strip. Right turns across this retaining wall will not be possible. U-turn facilities are being accommodated where possible, and being provided at locations that encourage safe manoeuvring and reduce interruptions to the traffic flow along Redbank Plains Rd. U-turn facilities between Barry Drive and Shannon St cannot be accommodated due to the location of the retaining wall.

Will you be removing on-street parking?

Yes, street parking will be removed. As traffic volumes increase along these major road corridors, it becomes no longer safe or appropriate to maintain on-street parking.