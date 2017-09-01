5000 babies given special 'gift pack'

ALMOST 5000 babies born at Ipswich Hospital have been given literacy starter packs.

The pack includes a carry bag, illustrated board book, It's Rhyme Time booklet and DVD, and information on the importance of developing the literacy of children by reading to them as babies.

The Friends of Ipswich Libraries program has distributed more than 2000 packs since its launch in 2007 as a one-month-a-year program. But since the start of a full-year format last August, an extra 2700 packs have been handed out.

Library and Youth and Seniors Committee Chairman Cr David Pahlke said the council recognised the value of investing in the project which raised awareness among new parents of the importance of reading, playing, talking and singing from birth.

"We were excited to announce funding to extend the Books for Babies project to a full-year program, meaning every baby born in Ipswich Hospital received this pack," he said.