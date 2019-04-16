Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Date set for former mayor’s fraud trial

    premium_icon Date set for former mayor’s fraud trial

    Council News The trial, to be held in Ipswich Magistrates Court, will run for at least seven days.

    Bloke on a dunny turns out to be a winner

    Bloke on a dunny turns out to be a winner

    News Toilet humour on show at Our Backyard-themed event

    Step-dad stays in jail

    premium_icon Step-dad stays in jail

    Crime The Loganlea man was charged for offences against four children.