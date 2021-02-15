500 NEW JOBS: Company backed for $27 billion contract

THE battle is on between Ipswich and Geelong to secure a defence manufacturing contract worth up to $27 billion, which could create 500 new local jobs.

The State Government has again thrown its support behind Rheinmetall Defence Australia in its bid to supply the Federal Government’s LAND 400 Phase 3 program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was at Rheinmetall’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Redbank on Monday to sign a memorandum of understanding with the company to back it in its latest bid.

Rheinmetall's Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle.

The contract, which is worth between $18 and $27 billion, involves manufacturing 450 infantry fighting vehicles for the Australian Army.

Rheinmetall has offered the Lynx KF41 as part of its bid for phase three.

The State Government backed the company’s Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle for the LAND 400 Phase 2 program in 2017, with the $5.2 billion contract secured in 2018.

The partnership allowed Rheinmetall to establish a sovereign military vehicle capability to support the Australian Defence Force.

The MILVEHCOE is now in the early stages of commissioning ahead of the transition to full Boxer production in 2023.

More than 350 people work at the huge Redbank facility, which is home to a mobility test track, a medium calibre firing range and an electric magnetic compatibility test chamber.

The company estimates a further 500 local jobs will be created if it is successful in winning the phase three contract.

Hanwha Defence Australia is also in the running and would manufacture the vehicles at its facility at Geelong if successful.

Ms Palaszczuk said she expects the Federal Government to make its decision by the end of the year.

“We want more manufacturing to be done here in Queensland,” she said.

“We have the capacity, we have the technology and we have the centre to do this expansion (at the MILVEHCOE).

“We’ll be fighting hard to say to the Australian Government this is where it should go.

“We’re in competition with Victoria.”

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said the strong partnership between the company and the State Government was crucial for continued growth.

“(The MILVEHCOE) is the best factory in Rheinmetall’s global portfolio,” he said.

“We have already awarded millions of dollars into Queensland companies in the last six months associated with our current programs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Rheinmetall Defence Australia's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Redbank with Treasurer Cameron Dick, Jordan MP Charis Mullen, Ipswich MP Jen Howard and Bundamba MP Lance McCallum.

“What we have been able to create already is a foundation for a skilled workforce.

“Queenslanders are living in Germany designing and building Boxer vehicles so they can step into senior roles on their return to Brisbane over the next two years.”

Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles said when the Federal Government picks its preferred tenderer, the MILVEHCOE will be fully operational, fully staffed and will have the necessary supply chains in place delivering on its contracts.

“Rheinmetall’s Lynx IFV is specifically developed to meet the army’s requirements and the Hungarian Government is already signed up as a customer.” he said.

“This means the Queensland-made vehicle is a strong contender for the contract.

“(They’re) not just short term jobs either, they’re jobs right up until 2032.”

Treasurer and Investment Minister Cameron Dick said “there is no better place” to manufacture the vehicles than in Redbank.

“Rheinmetall presents the lowest risk to the Commonwealth in what is a very significant defence procurement,” he said.

“When the Holden assembly closed in Adelaide (in 2017) people thought that was the end of the automotive manufacturing experience in Australia.

“(The contract will) create thousands of indirect jobs around Queensland.

“We are in it to create a long term manufacturing future for Queensland.

“Queensland has always been at the forefront of Australia’s defence now we are at the frontline of Australia’s defence manufacturing capability.”

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Cabinet met at the MILVEHCOE on Thursday. She sits with Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding, Rheinmetall Australia Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart and Bundamba MP Lance McCallum.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said he believed Ipswich was the top choice for this contract.

“We have Geelong, in my opinion, beaten hands down no matter which metric you look at,” he said.

“We’ve got a really vibrant and growing defence manufacturing sector here in Ipswich.

“Not just here (at the MILVEHCOE) but we’ve also got TAE Aerospace down in Bundamba.

“Ipswich is really positioning itself well to be the crux of our sovereign defence manufacturing capability going forward.”

Ms Palaszczuk’s Cabinet met at the MILVEHCOE after the MOU was signed.

“I want the entire cabinet to see first hand what we are doing right here in Queensland,” she said.

“So we’re going to be doing more of that this year.

“We’re going to be out and about in industry around Queensland meeting with workers and project managers.”

