50 YEARS ON: Reconnecting with old friends

CATCH UP: Former students from St Mary's College Ipswich will be hosting a reunion in October.

THERE will be plenty of memories being shared between old friends when former students from St Mary's College Ipswich take a trip down memory lane at their upcoming school reunion.

When they completed their schooling 50 years ago, the Year 10 graduating class of 1967 talked about their dreams and their desire to stay in contact.

Whatever their adventures have been in the past five decades, the graduating class will share all of this plus more with their former classmates at their reunion weekend in October.

The weekend will include a luncheon at Queens Park Cafe, a gala dinner, mass at St Mary's church and tours of both the primary and secondary schools.

Former students who have been planning the weekend are hoping to reach as many of their former class mates early and ask them to join their Facebook page. The page is called Year 10 St Mary's Class of 1967.

St Mary's College principal Judith Finan applauded the ladies for coming together to plan a fun weekend.

"The gala dinner provides a wonderful platform for past students to reunite," she said.

"We are delighted that a large group from the class of 1967 will be joining us."

If you would like to attend the gala dinner, tickets are $85. For more information about the event, log onto stmarys.qld.edu.au/upcoming-events.