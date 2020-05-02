50 things to do within 50kms of home

What you can get up to within 50km of Ipswich.

RESIDENTS have the opportunity to leave home for non-essential travel for the first time in more than a month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that activities such as boating and fishing for leisure, riding a motorbike or jetski, and even shopping for non-essential items like shoes can go ahead from this weekend.

Queenslanders can venture out of the house as long as they practise social distancing and don't travel further than 50km from home.

Here's a list of activities you can do with your new-found freedom within 50kms of the city.

Be sure to research the actual distance from your address before heading out.

Elly-Rae owner Elly-Rae Ross and assistant Anne Cole at the Rosewood clothes store. Cordell Richardson

1. Shop for your winter wardrobe and support local retailers

Travel from city: Varies

Winter is coming and that cool air is settling in. Find unique items to keep you warm while shopping at one of our many small businesses across the city.

2. Verse the family in a round of Putt Putt

Travel from the city: 6 minutes / 3.1km

Challenge your family or household to 18 holes of Putt Putt at the Ipswich Golf Driving Range. Games start from $8 per person.

3. Have a picnic at Queens Park

Travel from the city: 5 minutes / 1.6km

Stroll through the lovely parklands, check out the view from Lions Lookout and transport to Japan in Nerima Gardens. There's plenty of open space at Queens Park.

A view of Denmark Hill from the Ipswich CBD. Rob Williams

4. Check out 360-degree views of Ipswich

Travel from the city: 1 minute / Less than 1km

Take a stroll up to the water tower at Denmark Hill Conservation Reserve to find uninterrupted views of Ipswich in every direction. If it's a nice day, try to spot the Brisbane skyline in the distance.

5. Shopping at one of our major retailers

Travel from the city: Various locations

Get your shopping fix filled at major centres such as Riverlink, Booval fair or Redbank Plaza. Regulations mean some stores may still be closed so check out the website or contact the centre management for more details.

4 Hearts Brewing Company are selling their canned beer for takeaway. Rob Williams

6. Try a locally brewed beer

Travel from the city: 3 minutes / 1.2km

Grab a takeaway beer brewed right here in Ipswich at 4Heart Brewing Company at 88 Limestone St. There's also a selection of takeaway food options available.

7. Go for a scenic drive

Travel from the city: Up to 50km

Blast the music as you take a scenic trip through parts of the Cobb and Co tourist drive. Be sure to stop around Gatton as the drive stretches all the way to Toowoomba and would reach the 50km distance at some point.

8. Overlook Brisbane City at Kangaroo Point Cliffs

Travel from the city: 40 minutes / 42km (Check distance from your location)

The cliffs at Kangaroo Point have a great view across the river to the city. Go at night to see the Story Bridge lit up and follow the track at the bottom of the cliffs underneath the bridge to find trees filled with fairy lights.

Check out the breath-taking views and have a picnic at Mt Coot-tha.

9. See the breath-taking views from Mt Coot-tha lookout

Travel from the city: 38 minutes / 45.2km (Check distance from your house)

Check out the Brisbane region from new heights at the Mt Coot-tha lookout. Have lunch at one of the nine picnic areas, cycle or walk one of multiple tracks or watch the sunrise over the city.

10. Kayak at Lake Manchester

Travel from the city: 24 minutes / 18.7km

Have a paddle across the lake or have a crack at fishing. Camping and barbeques are still prohibited until further notice.

11. Walk your dog at Atkinsons Dam

Travel from the city: 40 minutes / 47km (Check distance from your house

Take your pooch with you on an adventure. The dam will reopen for picnics and walking.

Take on the tracks at Hidden Vale Adventure park. Contributed

12. Test yourself at Hidden Vale Adventure Park

Travel from the city: 38 minutes / 40.9km

Strap on your helmet and take a ride though the Hidden Vale Adventure Park's 24-hour and 4-hour course loops. A day pass is $10.

13. Go antiquing

Travel from the city: 1 minute / Less than 1km

The Ipswich Antique Centre has a wide range of historic and interesting trinkets.

14. Grab a takeaway coffee at Ipswich's best

Travel from the city: 4 minutes / 1.7km

Get your daily dose of caffeine at the cafes voted as the best in the region by you. Dancing Beans and Strictly Coffee are both open for takeaway options on Brisbane St.

15. Explore the Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve

Travel from the city: 8 minutes / 5.2km

Grab a water bottle, hat and pull on your most comfortable walking shoes to check out the Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve. Entry is via Mary Street. A number of tracks of different abilities are offered to escape the cooped-up feeling.

16. Have a ride around the Ipswich Cycle Park

Travel from the city: 5 minutes / 2.8km

Pump up the bike tyres and enjoy a ride around Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview. The modern facility behind the Ipswich Hockey Complex has tracks to do a few laps at your own pace.

Chris Moore and Brianna Page with Lily at Colleges Crossing. Cordell Richardson

17. Laze about at Colleges Crossing

Travel from the city: 18 minutes / 9.6km

Head to Colleges Crossing for a weekend picnic by the water. Just observe social distancing rules and find your own patch of grass to enjoy the fresh air and scenery.

18. Watch a movie at Yatala Drive-in

Travel from the city: 30 minutes / 50km (check distance from your house)

The drive-in cinema reopens its doors under new social distancing rules. Bring the family, a friend or a date and watch one of the films showing from Monday May 4. Tickets are $15 each or $35 for a full car. Check the website for more information.

19. Ride your horse through Flinder-Goolman Conservation Estate

Travel from the city: 20 minutes / 19.8km

The riding trails have been described as a philly-friendly playground, with three different trails for you and your four-legged pal to explore.

20. Catch the sunset overlooking White Rock and Spring Mountain

Travel from the city: 27 minutes / 30.2km

The White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate is a great family-friendly adventure to take in the gorgeous views and surround yourself with bushland and wildlife.

NOTE: The White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate is temporarily closed on the weekend commencing May 2 for hazard reduction burns. Check the website to see when it reopens.

21. Take a ride around Lake Clarendon

Travel from the city: 30 minutes / 42.8km (Check distance from your house)

Cycle solo around the lake or bring a friend.

Get active at Limestone Park. David Nielsen

22. Have a ball at Limestone Park

Travel from the city: 15 minutes / 14.1km

Bring some sports equipment and play a game at Limestone Park. Remember to keep your distance from others in the area.

23. Check out the Lights on the Hill Trucking Memorial

Travel from the city: 36 minutes / 50km (Check distance from your house)

Honour those who have lost their lives while working as a truck or coach driver at the Lights on the Hill memorial in Gatton.

24. Explore Lake Dyer

Travel from the city: 33 minutes / 42.5km (Check distance from your home)

Go for a bushwalk or have a picnic. The lake remains closed to water activities due to low water levels.

25. Stroll along the Riverheart Parklands boardwalk

Travel from the city: 14 minutes / 10.3km

Take a relaxing walk along the river with the people from your household or one friend.

26. Take a motorbike ride

Travel from the city: Up to 50km

You can ride your motorbike to explore the city or get out of Ipswich for the day, if you don't go further than 50km from your house. Depending on your location, you could travel as far as Brisbane or Gatton.

27. Explore the walking trails at Moogerah Peaks National Park

Travel from the city: 36 minutes / 50km (southern suburbs only - check distance from your house)

If you're looking to escape the city for the day then the Moogerah Peaks National Park is the perfect day trip. Just south of Boonah, the park includes walking tracks for all levels of experience with views overlooking ancient, volcanic peaks.

Barellan Point is a good spot for fishing. Sarah Harvey

28. Cast in a line at Barellan Point

Travel from the city: 20 minutes / 13.8km

Whether you're a kayak fisherman or like to fish from the land, this is a great spot for species such as flathead and catfish.

29. Visit the war memorial

Travel from the city: 9 minutes / 5.8km

Don't wait for Anzac or Remembrance Day to pay your respects, visit the Bundamba Memorial Park to give thanks to those who served and sacrificed

30. Go to Bunnings

Travel from the city: Various Ipswich locations

Now's the perfect time to get around to doing that odd job at home you've been putting off for months. With non-essential shopping given the green light, pop into everyone's favourite hardware store and pick up everything you need for your next DIY.

31. Indulge in an ice cream at Ungermann Brothers

Travel from the city: 3 minutes / 1.2km

Ipswich's popular dessert shop is doing takeaway milkshakes, gourmet desserts and, of course, ice cream. Grab your favourite flavour and have a peak at the shops on Limestone and Brisbane Sts while you eat.

Find a new book to read. Bev Lacey

32. Pick up a new book to read

Travel from the city: 5 minutes / 2km

Pop into The Corner Bookshop in Riverlink and find something new, grab a coffee and walk to the park across the road to catch some sunlight while you begin to read.

33. Play a round of golf at Sandy Gallop

Travel from the city: 3 minutes / 2.5km

Tee off for 9-hole or 18-hole games at the Sandy Gallop Golf Club. Prices start from $8 for school aged children and $15 for adults. Golf Buggies are available to hire.

34. Bird watching at Kholo Gardens

Travel from the city: 13 minutes / 8.1km

The gardens on Riverside Drive is the perfect spot to find an array of birds, from kingfishers and ospreys by the river to trillers and wonga pigeons throughout the rainforest walks.

35. Visit the Ipswich cemetery

Travel from the city: 2 minutes / 1.2km

With it's first burial dating back to 1842, the general cemetery holds more than 170 years of history. Read through headstones to learn about local families and major events.

Heritage home Lakemba on Denmark Hill. Rob Williams

36. Take yourself on a tour of local history

Travel from the city: Varies

Ipswich has a rich history hidden within its unique buildings. Go for a drive and search addresses to find out more about the spots you're interested in. To get started, here is a list of the Great Houses of Ipswich.

37. Yoga in the park

Travel from the city: Varies

Find a nice patch of grass at your favourite park and lead your own practise or follow along to one of many online videos.

38. Shop at Westfield Garden City

Travel from the city: 36 minutes / 39.9km

The Westfield shopping centre in Mount Gravatt is within the maximum distance and has a wide variety of stores to check out. If you can't find what you're looking for in Ipswich, why not got for a drive.

39. Grab fresh fruit and veg at roadside stalls

Travel from the city: Varies

Head out towards the Lockyer Valley and look for stalls selling fresh produce. Here's a list of locations to get you started.

Moogerah Dam will be reopening for water sports. Contributed

40. Make a splash at Moogerah Dam

Travel from the city: 36 minutes / 50km (southern suburbs only - check distance from your house)

The eased restrictions mean you can now go boating, sailing or rowing at the dam. You can also go fishing if you have a permit.

41. Shop until you drop at High St, Boonah

Travel from the city: 40 minutes / 47.7km (check distance from you)

Many boutique stores are reopening in the main street of Boonah. You'll be sure to find something unique.

42. Take the boat out on Wyaralong Dam

Time from the city: 37 minutes / 48.7km (Check distance from your house)

If you've got an electric powered boat take it down to Wyaralong for the day. The dam is also open for picnics and walking

43. Have a snack by Illaweena Lagoon

Travel from the city: 31 minutes / 38km

Explore the Karawatha Forest and have something to eat by the lagoon. You'll also find a diverse range of plant life at the Frog Hollow wet heathland area.

44. Discover Ipswich's street art scene

Travel from the city: 0km

Ipswich is filled with creative street art pieces. Take a walk through the city streets and find paintings perfect for that Instagram snap.

45. Catch some bream at Cribb Park

Travel from the city: 5 minutes / 2.5km

This spot of the Bremer River is said to be great for catching bream. Take out the canoe or kayak and try your luck.

Grab your camera and practise photography. Contributed

46. Create your own photography tour

Travel from the city: Varies

Hunt down the tripod and pick your favourite lens to create a photo adventure that suits your interests. You could capture nature at its best at the parks and nature reserves or shoot Ipswich life as residents begin to emerge from their homes.

47. Pay it forward

Travel from the city: Varies

Make someone's day by putting money towards someone else's order at your favourite café or restaurant. Coffee Club in Springfield and Dancing Beans in Ipswich are two examples of participating locations.

48. Take a walk around Springfield Lakes

Travel from the city: 25 minutes / 23.5km

Springfield Lake Park is a gorgeous place to take a stroll or bring a rug and have a picnic.

49. View a display home

Travel from the city: Varies

If you're in the market for a new home or need inspiration for renovations and décor check out the display homes around the region. Bookings are required so agents can adhere to social distancing regulations.

50. Get a taste of Brisbane at West End and South Bank

Travel from the city: 39 minutes / 44.3km (check distance from your house)

West End and South Bank, both within walking distance of each other, have a plethora of food and drink options connected by major roads. Find the food that tickles your tastebuds and take it to the parklands bordering the Brisbane River.

