50 Queenslanders strike it lucky in $20M Gold Lotto

FIFTY Queenslanders will be sporting winning smiles this week after their syndicate entry scored the state's only division one win in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw.

The Golden Casket syndicate entry was one of 14 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3841 on 12 May 2018. Each entry won the division one prize of $1,428,571.43.

In addition to winning division one, the Queensland syndicate's System 20 entry also won division three 84 times and division four 1365 times, bolstering the syndicate's total prize to $1,563,310.58.

Each member of the Queensland syndicate receives a share of $31,266.22.

Shares into the Superdraw syndicate were purchased at 46 Golden Casket outlets across Queensland - from Cairns to Coomera and Mackay to Mt Isa, including three in Ipswich: Nextra Fernvale, Foodworks Withcott and Collingwood Park Newsagency.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and may have yet to discover their winning news.

"This Queensland syndicate was the only entry in the state to take home that coveted division one prize in Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw," he said.

"What a great way to start your working week - discovering you've pocketed tens of thousands of dollars!

"While we'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entry to their Winners Circle cards, there are several syndicate members who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group.

"If you purchased a share in a syndicate for the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw, today's the day to check it! If you discover you're holding a winning share, call Golden Casket on 131 868 to start the prize claim process!"

The 46 Golden Casket outlets where shares in the division one winning syndicate were sold:

Ipswich

• Nextra Fernvale, Fernvale

• Foodworks Withcott, Withcott

• Collingwood Park Newsagency, Redbank

Brisbane

• The Tobacco Shop Coorparoo, Coorparoo

• Inala Plaza News, Inala

• Nextra Mount Ommaney News

• Tobacco Station Cannon Hill, Cannon Hill

• Nextra Toombul News & Megabook, Toombul

• SPAR Express Salisbury, Salisbury

• Sunnybank Plaza News & Casket, Sunnybank

• Moorvale News, Moorooka

• Newsxpress Greenslopes

• Ascot News, Ascot

• Sunshine News, Mount Gravatt

• Nextra Carindale News, Carindale

• Nextra Toowong, Toowong

• Junction News & Casket Agency, Annerley

• Moorooka Foodstore, Moorooka

• Nottingham Road News, Calamvale

Moreton Bay

• Jetty News, Redcliffe

• Kallangur Fair News, Kallangur

Logan

• Infinity News Underwood

• Supanews Bracken Ridge

• Logan City News, Kingston

Warwick

• Hynes Newsagency, Warwick

Gold Coast

• Golden Lucky News, Helensvale

• Edge Hill Newsagency, Edge Hill

• Robina Lucky News

• newsXpress Southport Park, Southport

• Supanews Xpress Helensvale, Helensvale

• News Extra Coomera, Coomera

• newsXpress Nerang Newsagency, Nerang

• Ashmore City News, Ashmore

• Nobby Beach Newsagency, Nobby Beach



Hervey Bay

• Pialba Newsagency Nextra Express

• Gayndah Newsagency, Gayndah

• newsXpress Station Square, Maryborough



Rockhampton

• Vizes City News, Rockhampton

• Emerald Plaza News, Emerald



Mackay

• Nextra Caneland News & Gift, Mackay



Townsville

• The Lucky Charm Townsville, Townsville

• The Lucky Charm Fairfield, Townsville

• Lucky Black Cat News, Ayr



Mt Isa

• MacRae News, Mt Isa



Far North Queensland

• Balaclava Casket & Newsagency, Westcourt

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3841 on Saturday 12 May 2018 were 12, 17, 38, 31, 6 and 14. The supplementary numbers were 34 and 32.

Across Australia there were 14 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3841 - seven from Victoria, three from New South Wales, and one each from Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Of the 14 division one winning entries, four were held by syndicates.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 371 so far this financial year, including 88 won by Golden Casket customers.