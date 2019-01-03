Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

50 million reasons to get your ticket

3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM

IMAGINE starting 2019 as a multi-millionaire - that could be a reality for one Australian if they take out the entire division one prize of $50 million in tonight's Powerball draw.

January has a track record of big Powerball jackpot wins. In 2017, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers shared $55 million, while last year a mystery Melbourne winner also snared a $55 million Powerball prize.

While Powerball is a random game of chance and every number has an equal chance of being drawn, the Lott has crunched the numbers to reveal the game's most frequently drawn numbers during the past eight months.

For the main barrel, where seven winning numbers are drawn from 35, the "hot" number is 32, having been drawn 13 times.

lotto powerball
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Population growth boosts council coffers as it absorbs loans

    premium_icon Population growth boosts council coffers as it absorbs loans

    Council News By far the biggest cash cow for the council was rates, levies and charges

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:37 AM
    A story that will make you smile

    premium_icon A story that will make you smile

    Life This schoolboy's achievements and aspirations are inspiring

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:33 AM
    On track for family fun at museum

    premium_icon On track for family fun at museum

    Entertainment The re-invented holiday program runs until January 28.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:25 AM
    Friends turn foe for Big Bash clash

    Friends turn foe for Big Bash clash

    Cricket Young Hornets receive exciting WBBL call-up.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:01 AM

    Local Partners