50 jobs available in Ipswich right now

Hundreds of jobs are being advertised online for positions in Ipswich.

IT has been a difficult year as COVID-19 has changed life as we know it and crippled the economy.

Many small businesses, propped up by government assistance for months, are still struggling and thousands of jobs in Queensland were wiped out.

As the number of active cases dwindles in Queensland, life has returned to some sort of normalcy but the economic impacts and high unemployment due to the virus still persists.

Attention has now turned to the state election on October 31 with Labor and the LNP making their claims for why they should lead the state forward out of the pandemic.

For many families, their thoughts have turned to Christmas and preparing for the holiday season without a job or reduced working hours.

There are hundreds of jobs in Ipswich being advertised across a number of sectors including health care, education, aged care, retail and hospitality.

50 jobs available in Ipswich:

Casual receptionist (Healius Medical Centres in Ipswich)

Restaurant waiting staff (Fourthchild in Ipswich)

Customer service attendant (Freedom Fuels in Ipswich)

Secretary/administration officer (Cricket Ipswich in Ipswich)

Coles online shopper (Coles in North Ipswich)

Retail assistant (Aldi in Ipswich)

Sales assistant (Beacon Lighting in Ipswich)

Administration officer (Carinity in Ipswich)

Telehealth marketer (Riverlink Family Practice in North Ipswich)

Construction labourers (Ipswich)

Community development officer (Police Citizens Youth Club QLD in Ipswich)

Sales representative (Stoney Creek Campers in Ipswich)

Concrete operations trainee (Zanows’ Concrete and Quarries in Ipswich)

Coles supermarket team member (Coles in Springfield)

Respiratory clinic member (Flinders Peak Medical Centre)

Time and attendance officer (Bombardier Transportation in Wulkuraka)

Residential youth workers and case managers (Safe Places For Children in Ipswich)

Allied health assistant (St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital)

Maintenance carpenter (Hire A Hubby in Flinders View)

Support worker (Real Community Services in Ipswich)

Assistant store manager (Lowes in Ipswich)

Assistant brewer (4 Hearts Brewing Co. in Ipswich)

Bush regenerator (Australian Environmental Landscapes in Ipswich)

Residential youth worker (Hope Support Services in Ipswich)

Sales and services role (Telstra in Springfield, Redbank and Ipswich)

Roving grounds and maintenance officer (Carinity in Ipswich)

First and second year junior apprentice tilers (DGT in Ipswich)

Accounts administrator (Recruitment@Top in Ipswich)

Farmhand (APG Workforce in Purga)

Retail consultant (Optus in Ipswich)

Medical receptionist and bookings agent (Exact Radiology in Ipswich)

Personal care worker (Bolton Clarke in Ipswich)

Human resource manager (Ipswich Girls’ and Junior Grammar School)

In home carer (Beacon Support Pty Ltd in Ipswich)

Battlespace management system controller (Raytheon in Amberley)

Bar and gaming attendants (Brothers Leagues Club in Ipswich)

Residential youth worker (All Care Australia in Ipswich)

Payroll project officer (PERSOLKELLY in Ipswich)

Materials team member (TAE Aerospace in Bundamba)

Landscape labourer (Edge Personnel in Swanbank)

Removalist – offsider or driver (Moving Ipswich Pty Ltd in Ipswich)

Finance Officer (VE Group AU Pty Ltd in Dinmore)

Swim school manager (Ipswich)

Retail fresh food store manager (Harvest Markets in Booval)

Store manager (Wallace Bishop in Ipswich)

Pastoral middle leader (St Mary’s College in Ipswich)

Detention youth worker (Department of Youth Justice in Wacol)

Detailer (Stoney Creek Campers Pty Ltd in Bundamba)

Banking consultant (ANZ in North Ipswich)

Supply chain analyst (Capral Aluminium in Bundamba)