News

5 trucks, 20 firefighters battle blaze off highway

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grass fire just off the M1 at Clothiers Creek.

A spokesman from the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre said two hectares of grass were alight.

"It's on Clothiers Creek Rd, on the western side of the M1," he said.

"There has been smoke impacting the M1, but it's not closed.

"The fire is listed as being under control - we have five trucks out there and 20 firefighters.

"They are mopping up and blacking out now."

It has been a hot and windy day for fire crews around the Northern Rivers, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

A blaze at Burringbar is a landowner burnoff and "of no concern".

At Wyan, near Rappville, a grass fire is under control but has burnt out five hectares.

Two bushfires at Tabulam have burnt more than 1100 hectares.

The one on Sugarbag Rd is still listed as "being controlled".

