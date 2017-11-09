5 tips on how to avoid your home being robbed

Natasha Morgan, Home Security and Pet Care expert shares expert tips to make sure that your home does not become a statistic these holidays.

HOME break-ins are typically rife during holiday season and home security expert Natasha Morgan has some hot tips on how to make your home look less desirable for break-ins.

Here are her top 5 tips for making your home looked lived in while you're away:

1. Use timed lighting

Use two light timers and set one to turn on lights in the living room when it gets dark and off just before the second timer turns on lights in a bedroom for an hour or so. If you have a device that plays music setting a timer to that device to play music on low can make it feel like someone is home.

2. Have your mail and junk mail collected

It's a good idea to arrange for someone to collect your mail and any newspapers or junk mail from your drive way, sweep your front porch, and perform home checks on your house.

3. Leave your shoes out

Leave a pair of your old shoes at the front door and at the back door. This will create the feeling that someone is inside. If someone was to look through a window, it's a good idea to leave a few things scattered around that make the home look lived in. Nothing looks more like you've gone away than an immaculate place, so leave an open book and a pair of glasses on the arm of a chair or a few toys in the middle of the floor.

4. Have someone take care of your rubbish bins

This is a dead giveaway that you're not home. If your rubbish is visible from street view, it's also a visual cue to thieves if everyone else's bins are out and empty in the neighbourhood and yours is stuffed to the brim and still in the drive, that you're most likely not at home.

5. Curtains closed or open

Having everything drawn can create too much attention to your property. Consider asking someone to open and close your curtains at appropriate times for you.

Ms Morgan said apart from those, don't broadcast the fact you're going away when you chat to too many people.