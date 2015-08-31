5 times Ipswich locals appeared on reality TV

MARRIED at first sight, The Voice and even Big Brother - Ipswich locals have appeared on almost every major reality show.

Here are our top five most memorable faces who have appeared on screen over the last five years.

1. Simon McQuillan - MAFS 2017

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON! We all love him and hope he has found true love on this season of Married at First Sight. He is a true gentleman. The way he stuck up for Cheryl when Andrew was bagging her out gave hope to single women across the nation that maybe 'good guys are out there'.

2. Tim McCallum - The Voice 2015

Bellbird Park man Tim McCallum won the judges over in a tough battle round on The Voice. Photo Contributed Contributed

THIS Bellbird Park legend became an overnight sensation when he wowed judges on hit reality show The Voice in 2015. Tim caught the attention of three out of the four famous judges during his rendition of Nessun Dorma - Giacomo Puccini. He still performs live most recently in Victoria at the Western Bulldogs presidents dinner in March.

Tim from The Voice in West Ipswich: Ipswich singer and The Voice contestant Tim McCallum and his assistance dog Roxy visited Best Friends in West Ipswich to perform for fans on Sunday.

3. Hazel and Lisa - MKR 2016

My Kitchen Rules contestants Hazel and Lisa. Contributed

THIS bubbly step-mother and daughter combo from Mount Crosby appeared in last year's season of My Kitchen Rules. The zesty "stepsies" impressed both Pete and Manu in their instant restaurant. Sadly the pair were evicted in episode 24.

4. Adil Memon - X Factor 2012

X Factor star Adil Memon Contributed

The ex-Ipswich Grammar School student's X Factor dream was cut short when he was the first Top 12 contestant eliminated from the 2012 series. The Ipswich lifeguard has pursued a career in music with his artist Facebook page boasting more than 54,000 fans.

5. Mr Clooney - Big Brother 2012

AWLQ Education Officer Kathryn Calthorpe and 2012 Big Brother housemate Mr Clooney are running barking and behaviour workshops for Ipswich dog owners. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

POSSIBLY Big Brother's least dramatic but most loved house mate. He was taken in by Ipswich's Animal Welfare League to be adopted out after the show. He found a new family in 2013 and has stayed away from the cameras since. In 2015 he did travel around Ipswich with AWLQ Education Officer Kathryn Calthorpe to teach residents about how to stop barking dogs in suburban areas.