5 things you need to know about the NDIS

We have everything you need to be #NDISready

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is coming to Ipswich from July 1 this year.

This revolution will change the way disabled people and carers access services and funds, putting them in control of their own future.

A 16 page feature on the NDIS is in tomorrow's Queensland Times which explains everything you need to know in detail.

Here are five key aspects of the NDIS:

1. The NDIS will become available to all eligible people in Ipswich from 1 July 2017.

2. In Ipswich, it is expected up to about 8000 people will be eligible to join the NDIS - an increase of more than 130 per cent from those currently receiving support.

3. Carers Queensland Incorporated will deliver Local Area Coordinaton (LAC) in the Ipswich region. LAC services focus on participant capacity building, including plan development, implementation and review.

4. EACH is the Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) partner in Ipswich. They will deliver early childhood intervention for children aged 0-6 years who have developmental delay or disabilities.

5. You don't have to be an NDIS participant to receive support from the NDIS. Through Information, Linkages and Capacity Building (ILC) the NDIS will connect people with disability, their families and carers, including people who are not NDIS participants, to disability and mainstream supports in their community.